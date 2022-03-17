Skip to main content

The Extra Point: An Overview of Alabama's NFL Free Agency Moves

Several former Alabama football stars are on the move and have found new homes this NFL offseason.

In what has been an exciting NFL offseason with monumental moves seemingly happening every day, several former Alabama football players have been on the move and either have found or are looking for new teams to play for.

Here's an overview of some of the biggest moves so far.

Amari Cooper Traded to Browns

The former Alabama star wide receiver has spent the last four seasons playing for the Dallas Cowboys but was traded last week to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth and sixth-round draft pick. While Cooper was a productive member of the Cowboys, his contract was taking up important cap space and ultimately the Cowboys decided to move on.

Cooper has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times in his career and has already amassed a total of 7,076 yards and 46 touchdowns in the NFL. 

With the Browns and Baker Mayfield on the verge of parting ways, it will be interesting to see who Cooper is catching passes from next season in Cleveland.

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

Julio Jones Released By Titans

After only one season in Tennessee, Diana Russini reported on Wednesday that the Titans are releasing Julio Jones.

Jones, another former star Crimson Tide receiver, turned 33 years old last month and is coming off a season in which he missed seven regular-season games and posted career lows across the board.

Jones will now have his pick of where he wants to continue his playing career and has some interesting options. One such would be to join the New England Patriots and team up with Mac Jones who of course also played for Alabama.

Julio Jones

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Levi Wallace Signs with Steelers, Anthony Averett to Raiders

After four years as a starting cornerback on the Buffalo Bills, Levi Wallace has signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Wallace, a former walk-on at Alabama, has been doubted and denied his entire career but has continued to impress and carve out a role for himself both at Alabama and in the NFL.

Now, he is reunited with former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and the two will look to form a dynamic duo in the Steelers secondary.

Another former Alabama cornerback, Anthony Averett, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Averett started 14 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season and has totaled 101 tackles, three interceptions, and 22 pass breakups in his career.

Levi Wallace

Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace (39) reacts to a defensive play against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Highmark Stadium in 2021.

Mack Wilson Traded to Patriots

The former Alabama linebacker has spent his first three seasons with the Cleveland Browns but was traded this week to the New England Patriots for Chase Winovich.

Wilson will compete for playing time as an off-ball linebacker and may be replacing players such as Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins who are both free agents.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) watches an errant pass as Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51) goes for this during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Mack Wilson

With a long way to go before the season starts, more former Alabama football players could still be on the move.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Christopher Walsh discuss the free agency moves of former Alabama players in the NFL.

