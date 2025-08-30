Alabama Volleyball Opens Up Season With Two Wins: Roll Call
Alabama football isn’t the only team kicking off its season this weekend. On Friday, the Crimson Tide volleyball team opened the season with a 3-0 victory over UNC Asheville in the Crimson Tide Invitational.
Senior Sophie Agee led the way with a team-high 16 kills, while redshirt freshman Hannah Parant recorded a team-high 31 assists.
Later that day, Alabama faced Jacksonville at 7 p.m., earning another sweep with a 3-1 win.
The Crimson Tide will take on UAB at 3 p.m. Central Time.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama alumnus Alex Amankwah claimed victory in the elite men’s 800 at The Monmouth Mile, crossing the finish line in 1:46.09.
- The University of Alabama men finished second as a team to open the 2025 season, with three runners placing in the top seven. The Crimson Tide women took third at the Tennessee Cross Country Invitational, paced by freshman Izzie Sullivan, who finished seventh.
- Former Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks has been released from the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster.
- The NFL has suspended former Alabama DT Isaiah Buggs, now a free agent, for the first 10 weeks of the season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
It’s Gameday!
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 30, 1961: Upon hearing that Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd recommended teams increase the number of games from 10 to 12 and begin playing two games a year with archrivals, Alabama coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant endorsed the idea, saying he wanted the season opener as well as the year finale to be with Auburn at Legion Field. "It would be great for the state and a great revenue generator," Bryant said.
August 30, 1977: Shaun Alexander was born in Florence, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If you want to talk [expletive] to the other team, join the [expletive] debate team.”- Nick Saban, 2019