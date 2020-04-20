Who Gets Drafted First: Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb?

One of the most interesting debates regarding the 2020 NFL Draft is over which wide receiver should be selected first.

Who do you have, Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb?

The difference may be in their route running. Juedy, from Alabama, is listed as a 6-foot-1, 193-pound player who primarily played in the slot for the Crimson Tide. But he's also clearly the best route runner in the draft.

Lamb, from Oklahoma, where he played with former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, improved his route running last season, is just a little bit bigger and does a lot of things really well.

SI host Kaitlin O'Toole and fantasy experts Corey Parson and Dr. Roto hash it out, but in the meantime Kevin Hanson has them right next to each other on his final Big Board rankings:

8. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama (JR, 6' 1", 193 pounds)

A polished route-runner that plays fast, Jeudy excels after the catch with his stop-start ability and elusiveness. Jeudy has impressive body control and natural hands, but he has had some concentration drops. He’s a high-floor receiver that should emerge as his future team's No. 1 receiver early in his career.

9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma (JR, 6' 2", 198 pounds)

Experienced lining up both inside and outside, Lamb has exceptional ball skills with a special ability to contort his body and adjust to the ball in the air. While he doesn't have elite speed (he's fast enough, though), Lamb is dangerous after the catch with his vision in the open field and ability to make would-be tacklers miss