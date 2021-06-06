Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones Traded to Tennessee Titans

Two of the best players to ever suit up in a Crimson Tide uniform are set to be on the same offense

Per multiple reports, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been traded to the Tennessee Titans, pending a physical.

The Foley, Ala. product has been the topic of trade conversations in the NFL for the last couple months now and made it publicly known that he wanted out of Atlanta when he appeared on FS1 show "Undisputed" with Shannon Sharpe.

"I'm outta there," Jones said on May 24 when asked about his relationship with the franchise.

Jones has spent the last 10 seasons in Atlanta and amassed 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns on 848 receptions. In 2018, he become the fastest player ever to reach the 10,000-yard mark.

His 95.5 receiving yards per game is the best per game average in NFL history.

Jones is the Falcons' franchise leader in catches and yards and second to only UAB's Roddy White in touchdown receptions. In 2020, Jones was limited to only nine games due to injury but still caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns, while averaging 15.1 yards a catch.

The former University of Alabama standout will now team up with another former Crimson Tide star in running back Derrick Henry, who won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award last season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Titans will receive Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick.