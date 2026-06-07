Alabama and St. John's Starting Lineups For Tuscaloosa Super Regional Game Two

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — 7-seeded Alabama baseball takes the field at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Sunday needing one win to secure the program's first trip to the College World Series since 1999. The Crimson Tide shut out St. John's 8-0 on Saturday night to take an emphatic one-game lead in the best-of-three Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

"I can tell you that team sitting in the other dugout is not scared still," Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn said. "They're going to show up tomorrow, and they're going to be ready to fight and scratch and claw, and that's who they are. That's how they've been coached. That's the culture they have. So, as good as tonight was, at 2 o'clock, we got to make sure we're ready to go. What a cool environment tonight, too. I told our guys before the game in left field, we're meeting before the game started, and I said take a second and look around and see what you built, you know, 7,500 people rocking, fighting, and scratching, and clawing, and shirts off, and all sorts of crazy stuff, just what college baseball is all about, and those guys created a home field advantage for us tonight. We're not done, they can't be done either, we have to come out and make this thing rock again tomorrow, and I think they'll be ready for it. So, good night tonight. Now we turn our attention to a good game tomorrow, and we have to go finish this thing.”

The game was delayed by one hour due to inclement weather, but both teams roll out carbon copies from Saturday's game one matchup. Alabama continues with John Lemm at designated hitter after breaking a finger last week, while Peyton Steele continue to start in right field after tweaking his quad last week.

Starting Lineups

Alabama

CF - Bryce Fowler SS - Justin Lebron C - Brady Neal 3B - Jason Torres DH - John Lemm LF - Eric Hines 2B - Brennan Holt 1B - Luke Vaughn RF - Peyton Steele

Starting Pitcher: LHP, Zane Adams - 82.1 ip, 4.04 ERA, 90 Ks, 27 BBs

St. John's

CF - Jon LeGrande 3B - Jayder Raifstanger 1B - Shaun McMillan C - Adam Agresti DH - Will Cowan 2B - Ayden Frey LF - Cristian Bernardini SS - Rob Monsour RF - Dylan Fitzsimmons

Starting Pitcher: LHP Evan Chaffee - 81.2 ip, 4.85 ERA, 83 Ks, 32 BBs

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