Alabama Baseball's RPI After NCAA Tournament Regionals
Despite a 40-win regular season, a winning record in SEC play and an RPI inside the top 16, Alabama baseball was not chosen as a host team for NCAA Tournament regionals. The Crimson Tide went on to go 0-2 in the Hattiesburg Regional, ending its 2025 season.
Alabama finished with a final record of 41-18 and actually entered the SEC Tournament in late May with an RPI of No. 9 in the country. Play at all 16 regional sites concluded Monday night, and the Crimson Tide's RPI is now situated at No. 15, down slightly from 13 after the SEC Tournament.
Alabama was the lone squad with a top 16 RPI on Selection Monday, May 26, not to stage postseason games on its home field. It beat Southern Miss, the No. 16 national seed, in Tuscaloosa on April 8.
RPI no longer holds substantial weight on the remainder of the 2025 season, owing to the fact that the postseason is well underway. Neither national seed in Alabama's part of the 64-team bracket made it to super regionals. No. 1 overall seed Vanderbilt was upset by Louisville and Wright State.
As such, what could have been an all-SEC super (Alabama at Vanderbilt) or a matchup of two hosts (Southern Miss at Vanderbilt) is instead going to be a series between Louisville and Miami (Fla). The Cardinals will host that three-game set.
Alabama has not made it to the College World Series since 1999. As the No. 2 seed in Hattiesburg, it was feet away from making it to the 1-0 game on a walk-off home run, falling short and bowing out of the field of 64 a day later with a 6-5 loss to Southern Miss.
The SEC had 13 teams selected to the NCAA Tournament out of a possible 16. Four advanced past regionals. Only three at most can make the trip to Omaha; Arkansas and Tennessee play one another in the upcoming Fayetteville Super Regional.