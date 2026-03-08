Live Updates As Alabama Baseball Goes For A Sweep Of North Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball has taken care of business over its first two games of the series against North Florida, handling the Ospreys 7-2 and 9-3 on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Crimson Tide now goes for a series sweep with freshman Myles Upchurch on the mound for Sunday's contest.

Upchurch has impressed through his first three starts, going 2-1 with a 1.42 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 12.2 innings pitched. He ran into his first real trouble against Houston last Sunday, giving up his first career runs and taking his first loss against the Cougars. Now, he has a chance to move past that result and enter SEC play with real momentum.

Head coach Rob Vaughn says that in an "ideal world," Upchurch would throw 80-to-90 pitches today as a final tune-up for conference opposition. Tyler Fay and Zane Adams each threw season-high pitch counts this series, so if Upchurch can avoid trouble, he will likely do the same. Follow along for live updates and analysis:

B4

Fowler draws a six-pitch walk. That's the seventh free pass for the Crimson Tide.

Steele hits into what should be a groundout, but is safe on an error.

T4 — Alabama 2, North Florida 1

Upchurch puts together a 1-2-3 inning. He strikes out two batters, allowing contact just once, on a weak grounder to Torres at third. The freshman has seven strikeouts and has struck out the final batter of every frame. At just 53 pitches, he could go three more innings.

B3 — Alabama 2, North Florida 1

Osterhouse pops up to second to end the inning.

Purdy strikes out swinging as well. The catcher Hosey has dropped strike three both times and had to throw to first.

Torres strikes out swinging to start the frame.

T3 — Alabama 2, North Florida 1

Upchurch settles down to strike out Gomez and end the frame. Despite the hits and the home run, he's got five strikeouts through three.

Farner takes second on a wild pitch from Upchurch.

Farner extends the frame with a hard grounder through the right side, just out of the reach of Purdy. It's the third hit of the game for the Ospreys.

Romeo grounds out to Lebron for the second out.

Upchurch allows the first home run of his career as nine-hole batter Seth Alford takes him deep to left center. Alabama 2, North Florida 1

Upchurch starts the inning with his fourth strikeout, getting Drew Buchanan swinging.

B2 — Alabama 2, North Florida 0

Lemm flies out to left field to end the inning, stranding two.

Neal hits a sac fly to center field, scoring Steele and bringing Holt to third. Alabama 2, North Florida 0

Lebron strikes out swinging.

Fowler singles to left center, about the same spot he flew out to in his first at-bat. Steele and Holt both advance.

Brennan Holt walks in the first at-bat of Adams' relief appearance.

New pitcher for the Ospreys. Right-hander Brandon Adams enters the game.

Peyton Steele draws a leadoff walk. After going his first 48 at-bats without a walk, Steele has drawn four since Wednesday.

T2 — Alabama 1, North Florida 0

Upchurch gets Carter White to go down swinging to end the frame. He's thrown 17 pitches and struck out three through two innings. Sixteen of his 17 pitches have been in the zone.

Sean Benjamin fouls out, and Jackson Toberman goes down swinging. Quick two outs for Upchurch.

Hosey hits a leadoff single up the middle, a grounder right past Upchurch for the first hit of the game for the Ospreys.

B1 — Alabama 1, North Florida 0

Osterhouse grounds out to third to strand three.

Jason Torres draws another walk to load the bases, and then Andrew Purdy is plunked to bring Lebron home. North Florida is holding a mound visit with the bases still loaded for Justin Osterhouse. Alabama 1, North Florida 0

Brady Neal walks, and John Lemm advances both runners with a sac bunt.

After three throws to first, Lebron easily takes second. Osprey catcher Boone Hosey did not even try to throw.

Justin Lebron draws a seven-pitch walk, missing on two big cuts but ultimately ending up on first.

Bryce Fowler flies out just shy of the warning track in left field for the first out, swinging on the first pitch he sees.

T1 — Alabama 0, North Florida 0

Upchurch strikes out Gialdri Gomez, getting the junior right fielder looking to end the frame. He worked through the side in just seven pitches.

Two identical at-bats for Upchurch to start the game. Matthew Farner takes strike one and then grounds out to Lebron.

Myles Upchurch throws a first-pitch fastball and then gets leadoff batter Dario Romeo to ground out.

First pitch was at 1 p.m.

Pregame:

Freshman Andrew Purdy gets the start at first over Luke Vaughn for Alabama. We're under 30 minutes from first pitch at Sewell-Thomas Stadium for the fourth start of Myles Upchurch's career pic.twitter.com/AJv9d5kTuF — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) March 8, 2026

Probable Starting Pitchers For Alabama vs. North Florida:

Friday, March 6 — RHP Tyler Fay (UA) vs. TBA (UNF)

Saturday, March 7 — LHP Zane Adams (UA) vs. TBA (UNF)

Sunday, March 8 — RHP Myles Upchurch (UA) vs. TBA (UNF)

How to Watch Alabama vs. North Florida:

Who: Alabama (11-3) vs. North Florida (8-6)

When: Friday, March 6 — 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 7 — 2 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 8 — 1 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: Streaming on SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, or The Varsity Network online