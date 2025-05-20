Instant Analysis: Alabama Baseball 4, Missouri 1 in SEC Tournament First Round
HOOVER, Ala.— In the No. 9 vs. No. 16 game in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday morning, Alabama fought off Missouri and won 4-1 to advance to the second round.
Alabama (41-15) is now 17-14 against SEC teams in 2025. It scored two runs in the fourth, one in the seventh and another in the eighth. The Tigers pitched fairly well, throwing everything they had to try and extend their season by one more day. Seven walks hindered the designated visitors' cause.
Catcher Brady Neal hit his third home run of the season in the eighth inning, providing insurance against a possible rally. The rally did come when Missouri (16-39), which went 3-28 against SEC foes, loaded the bases in the top of the ninth. Alabama closer Carson Ozmer escaped the jam.
Right-handed pitcher Tyler Fay had the longest outing of his career with six innings to his name on Tuesday. The first three innings of the contest were scoreless. The only run surrendered by Fay came in the top of the fourth.
No final decision has been made on who will get the ball to start Wednesday morning's game against Tennessee at 9:30 a.m. CT. Crimson Tide head coach Rob Vaughn says righty Riley Quick, who normally follows Fay in the weekend rotation, has been angling for it.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller and analyst Kim Rankin break down Alabama baseball's SEC Tournament victory over Missouri. The pair discusses the game, standout players, NCAA Tournament hosting implications and more.