Live Blog: No. 16 Seed Missouri vs. No. 9 Seed Alabama Baseball at SEC Tournament
HOOVER, Ala.— Alabama baseball and Missouri are the two teams entrusted to start the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament on Tuesday. The fourth meeting this season between these squads is a win-or-go-home contest in the first round.
The No. 9-seed Crimson Tide (40-15, 16-14 SEC) swept the 16-seed Tigers (16-38, 3-27 SEC) in Tuscaloosa in April. The first game was the closest, with a 7-5 final score. The last game of the series went seven innings; it was a 12-1 Alabama win featuring a seven-inning Zane Adams complete game.
Missouri's season will end if it loses Tuesday's game. In fact, the Tigers could make it all the way to the conference championship game but would still have to win it to continue their 2025 season.
The game starts bright and early at 9:30 a.m. CT. It will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. The victor will face No. 8-seed Tennessee at the same time on Wednesday morning.
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the SEC Tournament first round matchup between Alabama and Missouri. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Fourth Inning:
- Fay gets the next two hitters to retire the side. He's pitching well and could be in the lead if the offense had gotten a big two-out hit.
- Mateo Serna starts the scoring with a one-out solo home run against Fay. The Alabama bullpen thinks it went foul. No. 9 on the season for the Missouri catcher. Tigers 1, Crimson Tide 0.
Third Inning:
- Jason Torres strikes out on three pitches; this game is still scoreless. That was the biggest moment of the game so far, and the Crimson Tide let Sam Horn off the hook clean.
- Hodo draws another walk to load the bases. Horn's command is going by the wayside.
- Horn walks Richie Bonomolo Jr. with two away.
- Kade Snell hits into a fielder's choice and is retired, but Justin Lebron, who walked in the previous at-bat, makes it to second safely.
- Bryce Fowler bloops a leadoff single off the end of the bat, but gets caught stealing for the first out.
- The Tigers go down in order in the visiting third. First hitless frame of the day for the 16-seed.
- Fay works back from a 3-0 count to strike Brock Daniels out. That'll turn the lineup card over for Missouri.
Second Inning:
- Brady Neal's one-out single goes for naught as Alabama otherwise goes down without incident. The next time the Crimson Tide bats, it will be the top of the order. It's still a 0-0 game.
- Fay gives up a two-out single to Kaden Peer, but a nice defensive play from Justin Lebron gets the Crimson Tide out of the inning without anything else going awry for Alabama.
First Inning:
- Sam Horn walks a pair in the first, but a backwards K on Will Hodo retires the Alabama side in the opening inning. Borderline pitch. No score on either side.
- Tyler Fay retires the next three batters, striking out two in a scoreless top of the first.
- Jackson Lovich leads the game off with a single.
Pregame:
- Alabama is wearing pinstripe uniforms with camo hats. The pinstripes are normally the Crimson Tide's Saturday uniform. The camo hats were a staple of the final stages of the 2023 season.
Alabama's lineup:
1. Bryce Fowler, right field
2. Justin Lebron, shortstop
3. Kade Snell, left field
4. Richie Bonomolo Jr., center field
5. Will Hodo, first base
6. Jason Torres, third base
7. Brady Neal, catcher
8. Garrett Staton, designated hitter
9. Brennen Norton, second base
P: Tyler Fay (RHP)
Missouri's lineup:
1. Jackson Lovich, shortstop
2. Pierre Seals, right field
3. Cayden Nicoletto, left field
4. Mateo Serna, catcher
5. Tyler Macon, left field
6. Keegan Knutson, second base
7. Kaden Peer, center field
8. Chris Patterson, third base
9. Brock Daniels, designated hitter
P: Sam Horn (RHP)