Weather Update for Alabama Baseball vs. Tennessee in Second Round of SEC Tournament
The second-round SEC Tournament game between Alabama and Tennessee on Wednesday at the Hoover Met will have a later start than originally scheduled.
Initially, the No. 9-seed Crimson Tide and No. 8-seed Volunteers were set for battle at 9:30 a.m. CT Wednesday morning. Owing to weather forecasts surrounding the area for Tuesday night, changes were made to the tournament schedule.
It was announced late in the first-round game between Florida and South Carolina that the fourth and final game on Tuesday's slate, a meeting between Mississippi State and Texas A&M, would be postponed to Wednesday. Those two teams will take over the 9:30 a.m. time slot.
Alabama and Tennessee, which share identical 41-15 overall records, will play half an hour after the conclusion of the contest between the Aggies and Bulldogs. The game is set to air nationally on SEC Network.
Barring extra innings or other extraneous circumstances in Wednesday's new opener, the adjusted morning schedule places the first-pitch time of the Crimson Tide's game into the neighborhood of 1 p.m. CT. Tennessee, as the No. 8 seed, was the final squad to get a first-round bye in the tournament.
Wednesday afternoon's game will be the fourth overall meeting between the two in the 2025 season. Tennessee won a late-March series in Tuscaloosa with a two-to-one advantage. Alabama defeated 16-seed Missouri 4-1 on Tuesday.
Following the end of that game, the first of the single elimination tournament, Crimson Tide head coach Rob Vaughn declined to name a starting pitcher for the contest against Tennessee. He did say that weekend starter Riley Quick wants the ball.
Quick's regular season start against the Volunteers was impacted by a blood blister which kept him out of the next weekend's home series against Oklahoma. Now, with his team possibly playing for a chance to host a regional, he desires another chance, even though it would be on short rest.