Alabama Stunned by Ole Miss in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

NASHVILLE–– Alabama got to sit back and watch the first two days of the SEC tournament while 15-seed Ole Miss battled through two games. But the Rebels looked like the fresh team as they lead from wire to wire and beat 2-seed Alabama, 80-79 inside Bridgestone Arena on Friday night, eliminating the Crimson Tide in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.

The Crimson Tide had the chance to take the lead with nine seconds left after Ole Miss missed a free throw and only held a one-point lead. Nate Oats elected not to take a timeout to set up a play, and Aiden Sherrell got blocked at the rim with around a second left. After another Ole Miss free throw miss, Amari Allen could not get a shot off in time with 0.5 a second left.

Ole Miss could have changed its name to Ole "Make" in the early going because for most of the first half, the Rebels could not miss. At one point, the Rebels made seven straight field goals and led by as much as 14 in the first half.

The pendulum swung the other way for Alabama in the early part of the second half when the Crimson Tide couldn't make a shot on offense. Alabama went on a field goal drought that lasted over five minutes.

Led by Labaron Philon, Alabama made a late push, but could never take the lead. Philon was Alabama's only consistent offense on the night, finishing with 28 points. The Crimson Tide will now await its NCAA tournament fate.

This story will be updated.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.