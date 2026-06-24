'He Just Wants to Win': What Made Alabama's Labaron Philon a Fit for 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers thought they had a steal when Labaron Philon Jr. fell to them at No. 22 in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night.

New President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey said the team had the Alabama sophomore ranked significantly higher on their board in a deep guard class. While Philadelphia's former front office drew criticism for trading away Jared McCain in February, the 76ers used that pick they received from Oklahoma City on the former Alabama guard. Gansey thinks Philon fits exactly what the 76ers need alongside an already strong backcourt duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

Philon’s path to this moment started in Mobile, where he developed a relentless edge through backyard games against older family members on a dirt court and in the family driveway. Those early battles helped shape a mindset that carried into high school dominance at Baker, where he averaged 34.7 points as a junior and earned Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year honors. He later transferred to Link Academy for tougher competition before choosing Alabama.

Under Nate Oats, he earned minutes as a freshman and then exploded as a sophomore, averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three. The leap showed his ability to handle a larger role in a fast-paced SEC system as the primary ball handler. Philon led Alabama to the Sweet 16, averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 assists and 7.0 rebounds in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

In his post-draft presser, Philon credited his two years in Tuscaloosa with teaching him a special style of basketball and helping him grow. He said the decision to return after the 2025 draft process was key, and hearing his name called this year meant everything after trusting the staff to make him better.

Gansey highlighted multiple moments that stood out to him and the 76ers decision makers in his post-draft presser, including a key road win at Tennessee. Philon scored 13 of the Crimson Tide’s final 18 points, including the game-winner with 23 seconds left.

“When you got a player like him, sometimes you’re better off not getting too tricky as a coach,” Nate Oats said afterward. “Give him some space and let him do what he does. He goes and gets buckets. He hits tough buckets.”

The 76ers see Philon as a versatile piece who can initiate offense and help get Maxey off the ball more often. His improved perimeter shooting should create spacing when Maxey and Edgecombe drive, giving Philadelphia another creator who can spot up or attack closeouts. That versatility addresses the need for guard depth while allowing their established stars to operate in different ways.

“It’s exciting because he shot 39 from three this year, took a big leap there,” Gansey said. “And that’s important because Maxey and VJ are going to get downhill and make plays. So when he’s out there, he can spot up and make an open shot.”

In the presser, Philon talked about joining an elite group of guards and what he hopes to learn from them. He mentioned picking up the transition to the NBA from Edgecombe and absorbing Maxey’s work ethic and preparation habits. As somebody who led teammates in college, he sees it as a fresh start to learn from two great guards who are shifty, handle the ball well and bring explosive athleticism.

Gansey also highlighted Philon’s competitiveness and swagger, saying it should resonate with Philadelphia fans.

“He’s just a hooper and he just wants to win and he’s competitive,” Gansey said. “We’re excited to have him. Cause I think the edge, the swag that he plays with, I think the people of Philly are going to like that.”

Alabama under Nate Oats has become a program that consistently produces players NBA teams want through its pace-and-space system and tough SEC competition. Oats has sent multiple players to the first round in recent years, including Brandon Miller at No. 2 overall in 2023. Philon is the latest example of that pipeline, showing how the Crimson Tide turns high school standouts into pro-ready talents.

For the 76ers, the selection adds backcourt depth and offensive flexibility around their core of Joel Embiid, Maxey, Edgecombe and Paul George. Philon brings the scoring punch, creation and mentality to contribute right away while continuing to develop. His ability to play on or off the ball gives the team options in lineups that can stretch defenses and create advantages.

Like many young guards, Philon will have to show he can hold up defensively at his size against stronger NBA opponents. The jump from leading a college offense to finding his place in a loaded rotation will take adjustment. Still, his offensive versatility and the way Alabama prepared him under Oats give him a strong floor for success in Philadelphia.

76ers Current Projected Roster (Post-Draft)

PG: Tyrese Maxey, Labaron Philon Jr., Kyle Lowry (unrestricted free agent)

SG: V.J. Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes (unrestricted free agent), Dalen Terry

SF: Paul George, Justin Edwards, Trendon Watford

PF: Kelly Oubre Jr. (unrestricted free agent), Dominick Barlow, Jabari Walker, Johni Broome

C: Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond (unrestricted free agent), Adem Bona

Alabama Players Selected in NBA Draft

(Player, Year, Overall Pick)

Carl Shaeffer, 1949, No. 13 Bryant Ivey, 1952, No. 39 Paul Sullivan, 1952, No. 76 Jerry Harper, 1956, No. 19 George Linn, 1956, No. 22 Jim Fulmer, 1958, No. 33 Bob Andrews, 1965, No. 86 Wendell Hudson, 1973, No. 30 Charles Cleveland, 1975, No. 41 Charles Russell, 1975, No. 74 Leon Douglas, 1976, No. 4 T.R. Dunn, 1977, No. 41 Ricky Brown, 1977, No. 63 Anthony Murray, 1978, No. 151 Reggie King, 1979, No. 18 Robert Scott, 1980, No. 71 Eddie Phillips, 1982, No. 21 Phillip Lockett, 1982, No. 66 Norm Anchrum, 1982, No. 75 Ennis Whatley, 1983, No. 13 Mike Davis, 1983, No. 42 Terry Williams, 1984, No. 52 Eric Richardson, 1984, No. 100 Bobby Lee Hurt, 1985, No. 42 Buck Johnson, 1986, No. 20 Derrick McKey, 1987, No. 9 Jim Farmer, 1987, No. 20 Terry Coner, 1987, No. 44 Mark Gottfried, 1987, No. 157 Michael Ansley, 1989, No. 37 Robert Horry, 1992, No. 11 Latrell Sprewell, 1992, No. 24 James Robinson, 1993, No. 21 Antonio McDyess, 1995, No. 2 Jason Caffey, 1995, No. 20 Roy Rogers Jr., 1996, No. 22 Eric Washington, 1997, No. 46 Gerald Wallace, 2001, No. 25 Rod Grizzard, 2002, No. 38 Mo Williams, 2003, No. 47 Jermareo Davidson, 2007, No. 36 Richard Hendrix, 2008, No. 49 Collin Sexton, 2018, No. 8 Kira Lewis Jr., 2020, No. 13 Joshua Primo, 2021, No. 12 Herb Jones, 2021, No. 35 J.D. Davison, 2022, No. 53 Brandon Miller, 2023, No. 2 Noah Clowney, 2023, No. 21 Labaron Philon Jr., 2026, No. 22

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