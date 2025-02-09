How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama Basketball at Texas
No. 3 Alabama men's basketball will not have that ranking in 24 hours from now. Prior to narrowly defeating Arkansas on Saturday night, No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Duke each lost earlier in the day, meaning the Crimson Tide has a good chance to be the new top-ranked team in America on Monday.
The only certainty right now is that Alabama is now tied with rival Auburn for the best record in the SEC at 9-1. The Crimson Tide will face Auburn in an Iron Bowl for the ages next Saturday, but before that, Alabama will travel to Austin to go head-to-head with Texas. Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the Arkansas win "I don't really care" what his team is ranked on Monday as he wants to just "focus on Texas."
Texas head coach Rodney Terry led his team to an 11-2 record heading into SEC play, but the Longhorns have struggled to finish games against the conference as it currently holds a 4-7 record since January.
Nevertheless, while Alabama is favored to hold most of the Texas players in check, the same can't be said for Longhorns guard Tre Johnson, who leads the SEC in points per game. That said, the Crimson Tide could have a slight advantage against Johnson as Alabama guard Labaron Philon played his senior season of high school at Link Academy with the Texas star. There's a fair chance that Philon is speaking to his teammates about Johnson's tendencies as this article is being written.
How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama vs. Texas
Who: No. 3 Alabama (20-3, 9-1 SEC) at Texas (15-9, 4-7 SEC)
When: Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. CT.
Where: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN
Series vs. Texas: The Longhorns lead 9-4 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 30, 1947. Alabama is 0-3 all-time on the road against Texas but hasn't been back to Austin in more than seven years. That said, the Crimson Tide and Longhorns haven't even met since 2017.
Last meeting with Texas: Alabama fell to the Longhorns 66-50 in the Vulcan Classic in Birmingham, Ala., on Dec. 22, 2017. The Crimson Tide didn't have an answer for Texas center Mo Bamba on both ends of the floor, as he scored 17 points on 7-for-10 from the field, to go along with 11 rebounds (four offensive) and a whopping six blocks. Guards Matt Coleman III and Kerwin Roach each finished with double-digit points and combined for nine assists. Guard John Petty was Alabama's main scoring option as he scored 14 points with center Daniel Giddens adding 10 points off the bench.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide survived Arkansas 85-81 on the road on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide built its way up to an 18-point lead in the second half, but Razorbacks head coach John Calipari and company quickly trimmed the margin all the way down to just three. Forward Grant Nelson and guard Chris Youngblood led Alabama to the massive lead as each finished with 15 points while forward Mouhamed Dioubate was just behind with 14. However, the Crimson Tide couldn't stop Arkansas forwards Zvonimir Ivisic (27 points) from downtown nor Adou Thiero (22) on the interior throughout the comeback.
Last time out, Texas: The Longhorns fell to Vanderbilt 86-78 on the road on Saturday evening after the Commodores pulled away late. Freshman guard Tre Johnson led Texas with 15 points, but every player who saw at least 10 minutes of action (seven players) scored at least eight points. However, this widespread of scoring options for Texas wasn't enough as forward Jaylen Carey's 18-point and 14-rebound performance paired with the impressive outings for starting guards Jason Edwards (17 points), Tyler Nickel (17) and AJ Hoggard (14) cruised Vanderbilt to victory.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (17.8)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.2)
- Assists: Mark Sears (5.0)
Texas Stat Leaders
- Points: Tre Johnson (19.0)
- Rebounds: Arthur Kaluma (8.1)
- Assists: Julian Larry (3.7)