How to Watch No. 5 Alabama Women's Basketball vs. No. 12 Green Bay in NCAA Tournament
There's a lot on the line in the Alabama women's basketball team's third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Kristy Curry said prior to the conference tournament that her team could be in a Birmingham regional, and that opportunity has come to pass.
First, however, the No. 5 seed Crimson Tide (23-8) has to do battle with the 12th-seeded Green Bay Phoenix in College Park, home of the Maryland Terrapins. The game will tip off at 12:30 p.m. CT on March 22 on ESPN2.
Green Bay (29-5) has not lost a game since December and sustained only a single defeat in Horizon League play. The program made last season's field as the conference tournament champions; this season, the Phoenix earned both the league's regular season and tournament titles.
Alabama lost its first game of the SEC Tournament against Florida in Greenville, S.C., which initially hampered and ultimately derailed its chances to host games at Coleman Coliseum. If the Crimson Tide defeats Green Bay, led by first-year coach Kayla Karius, Curry's team will face the winner of fourth-seeded Maryland and No. 13 Norfolk State.
Norfolk State played Alabama tough in Tuscaloosa back in November, meaning the road to the Sweet 16 in the Birmingham 2 region will be difficult for the Crimson Tide even if it faces the lowest seeds possible.
Green Bay beat Norfolk State 55-54 on November 30 as part of the Puerto Rico Shootout. When the Spartans played the Crimson Tide on Nov. 13, Alabama won 68-58 despite Norfolk State cutting the lead to within one point in quarter number four.