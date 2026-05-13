The 'Promise' Amari Allen Needs to Hear to Stay in 2026 NBA Draft

Amari Allen has two weeks to make a decision that will change his life.

May 27 is the deadline for players to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft and return to college. The former Alabama forward has been competing at the NBA Combine in Chicago throughout the week, as he's also hearing from the league's scouts and coaches.

Allen declared for the draft, but is maintaining his collegiate eligibility. On Wednesday, he spoke with Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney about what looms ahead for his basketball future, and it includes an assurance factor.

"Alabama’s Amari Allen weighing his stay-or-go decision," Sweeney wrote on X. "He told me he’d need a first-round promise to stay in this year’s draft. Alabama has told him he’d 'have the ball in his hands a lot” next year with more reps as a PG/ball screen playmaker.'"

247 Sports' Isaac Trotter, who also spoke with Allen at the NBA Combine, shared the following quote from the 20-year-old on X: “Obviously first round. If it was second round, I would go back to school. I definitely feel I can go back to college and be a 20 and 10 guy. Ultimately, though, I want to go to the NBA.”

Allen is still undergoing tests at the NBA Combine, but one thing that stood out was his measurements. He was listed as 6-foot-8 on Alabama's roster, but on Monday, he was measured at 6-foot-5 1/4" barefoot. This could draw some concern from the league's front offices, but Allen could still say that he was 10th in the SEC in rebounding this past season with 6.9 per game.

Allen started in 24 of his 32 games played this past season, as he averaged 11.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week three times, which led to him being named one of five players on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

He was consistently featured in the first round of mocks for the 2026 NBA Draft throughout the season. Head coach Nate Oats was adamant that NBA teams would want him because he's "all about winning," and Nick Saban was also impressed by him when he attended a game.

However, he hit a bit of a slump in March, as his numbers in every stat category took a dip. Allen's projections proceeded to move from the late teens to the mid-20s/early second round of the draft, and it's a big reason why he could return to Alabama for 2026-27 pending his NBA Combine performance.

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