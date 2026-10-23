Views From Alabama's Exhibition Victory Over Auburn: Photo Gallery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama basketball narrowly escaped Auburn with an 87-85 victory in its final exhibition game of the preseason at Legacy Arena.

You would have thought this was the last game of the season rather than a scrimmage in October based on the emotions and intensity from players, coaches and fans of both programs.

"That felt like a Sweet 16 game in October," Auburn head coach Steven Pearl said after the game. "That was a hell of an environment for a college basketball game tonight."

Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from The Feud.

1. Nate Oats Shows Emotion in Skirmish

Alabama head coach Nate Oats gets animated in a scuffle in the first half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

"Got real chippy, those guys played hard," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during the postgame press conference. "I think part of the reason for us playing is I wanted an intense exhibition game. Like, this is not easily replicable. You don't get this in practice. You don't get this in your buy games. This is a rivalry game. This an SEC game, so to be able to play an SEC game in the middle of October lets you know what you've got to work on."

2. Qayden Samuels Drives to the Rim

Alabama guard Qayden Samuels goes over a defenders head in the first half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The freshman guard scored 20 points and four assists. This included the shot to put Alabama up 85-82 with 36 seconds remaining in regulation.

3. Drew Fielder for Three

Alabama forward Drew Fielder shoots a three in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The Boise State transfer finished with five points and four rebounds in 22 minutes on the floor.

4. Brandon Garrison, The Big Man

Alabama forward Brandon Garrison celebrates in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The Kentucky transfer had nine points and five rebounds in his 21 minutes.

5. Keitenn Bristow Grabs a Rebound

Alabama forward Keitenn Bristow snags a rebound in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The junior forward led the Crimson Tide in rebounds with eight over his 29 minutes of play. He also brought in nine points.

6. Tarris Bouie Soars

Alabama forward Tarris Bouie goes up to the rim in the first half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The freshman forward's athleticism dropped the jaws of thousands at Legacy Arena, as he totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

7. Amari Allen Takes it Up the Floor

Alabama guard Amari Allen sits at the top of the key in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The sophomore guard led Alabama in points with 23 points, 18 of which came in the second half. He also had four steals, four rebounds, and two assists.

8. Jaxon Richardson Hypes Up the Fans

Alabama forward Jaxon Richardson celebrates the win after the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Brandon Garrison Attacks the Rack

Alabama forward Brandon Garrison dunks in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Nate Oats Fueled With Fire

Alabama head coach Nate Oats celebrates in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. London Jemison Drives Through a Defender

Alabama forward London Jemison drives in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Qayden Samuels Celebrates a Splash

Alabama guard Qayden Samuels celebrates a made three in the first half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Drew Fielder Jams it Home

Alabama forward Drew Fielder goes over a defenders head in the first half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Brandon Garrison Snags a Rebound

Alabama forward Brandon Garrison snags a rebound in the first half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Jaxon Richardson Stares Down Tahaad Pettiford

Alabama forward Jaxon Richardson sets on defense in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Amari Allen Taunts Auburn

Alabama guard Amari Allen celebrates a teammates made shot in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Jamarion Davis-Fleming Wins Tipoff

Alabama forward Jamarion Davis-Flemming wins the jump ball in the beginning of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Aden Holloway Supports From the Bench

Alabama guard Aden Holloway celebrates in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Qayden Daniels Celebrates the Win

Alabama guard Qayden Samuels celebrates the win after the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Anderson Diaz Smiles After the Win

Alabama guard Anderson Diaz celebrates the win after the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

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