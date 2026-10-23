Views From Alabama's Exhibition Victory Over Auburn: Photo Gallery
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BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama basketball narrowly escaped Auburn with an 87-85 victory in its final exhibition game of the preseason at Legacy Arena.
You would have thought this was the last game of the season rather than a scrimmage in October based on the emotions and intensity from players, coaches and fans of both programs.
"That felt like a Sweet 16 game in October," Auburn head coach Steven Pearl said after the game. "That was a hell of an environment for a college basketball game tonight."
Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from The Feud.
1. Nate Oats Shows Emotion in Skirmish
"Got real chippy, those guys played hard," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during the postgame press conference. "I think part of the reason for us playing is I wanted an intense exhibition game. Like, this is not easily replicable. You don't get this in practice. You don't get this in your buy games. This is a rivalry game. This an SEC game, so to be able to play an SEC game in the middle of October lets you know what you've got to work on."
2. Qayden Samuels Drives to the Rim
The freshman guard scored 20 points and four assists. This included the shot to put Alabama up 85-82 with 36 seconds remaining in regulation.
3. Drew Fielder for Three
The Boise State transfer finished with five points and four rebounds in 22 minutes on the floor.
4. Brandon Garrison, The Big Man
The Kentucky transfer had nine points and five rebounds in his 21 minutes.
5. Keitenn Bristow Grabs a Rebound
The junior forward led the Crimson Tide in rebounds with eight over his 29 minutes of play. He also brought in nine points.
6. Tarris Bouie Soars
The freshman forward's athleticism dropped the jaws of thousands at Legacy Arena, as he totaled 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
7. Amari Allen Takes it Up the Floor
The sophomore guard led Alabama in points with 23 points, 18 of which came in the second half. He also had four steals, four rebounds, and two assists.
8. Jaxon Richardson Hypes Up the Fans
9. Brandon Garrison Attacks the Rack
10. Nate Oats Fueled With Fire
11. London Jemison Drives Through a Defender
12. Qayden Samuels Celebrates a Splash
13. Drew Fielder Jams it Home
14. Brandon Garrison Snags a Rebound
15. Jaxon Richardson Stares Down Tahaad Pettiford
16. Amari Allen Taunts Auburn
17. Jamarion Davis-Fleming Wins Tipoff
18. Aden Holloway Supports From the Bench
19. Qayden Daniels Celebrates the Win
20. Anderson Diaz Smiles After the Win
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Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."