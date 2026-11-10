Views From Alabama's Dominant 109-68 Win Over the Oakland Grizzlies: Photo Gallery
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TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 18 Alabama basketball the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 109-68 inside Coleman Coliseum on Monday night to improve to 3-0 on the season.
During the matchup, senior guard Aden Holloway made his return from suspension to collegiate basketball with his absence stretching back to March 13 during the Crimson Tide's postseason run in the NCAA tournament.
Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from Alabama's win over the Oakland Grizzlies.
1. Cole Cloer Dunks it in Reverse
The freshmen Alabama guard finished the match up with five points and three assists.
2. Aden Holloway Through Traffic
The senior Alabama guard made his return to Coleman Colesium against the Grizzlies, finishing the game with 12 points and two assists.
3. Brandon Garrison Passes it Over Heads
The senior Alabama forward led the team in minutes with 22:12 played, finishing the game with nine points, one assist and two blocks.
4. Anderson Diaz Inbounds the Ball at the Baseline
The freshmen Alabama guard finished the game with nine points, going 3 of 4 from behind the arc with four assists and three steals.
5. Amari Allen Introduced Pregame
The sophomore Alabama Guard finished the game with 14 points, six assists, two steals and a block.
6. Drew Fielder Snags a Loose Ball
The senior Alabama forward finished the matchup with eight points, three assists and a block.
7. Jaxon Richardson for 3
8. Cole Cloer and Tarris Bouie Celebrate a London Jemison 3
Sophomore Alabama forward London Jemison matched his career high from last year with 20 points, also finishing with three assists and a block.
9. Nate Oats Watches his Offense
10. Keitenn Bristow Slams Down Two
11. Brandon Garrison Tosses It Across the Court
12. Cole Cloer Goes up With Oakland
13. Brandon Garrison Grabs the Inbound Pass
14. Jaxon Richardson Continues his Dunk Streak
15. Anderson Diaz and Amari Allen Celebrate
Anderson Diaz made his presence known on the court versus Oakland, and left Oakland's head coach Greg Kampe in awe.
"The little guy at the end made three in a row. Like, who's he? He was not even on our scouting report. Who's he? And he goes out and makes three in a row" Kampe said of Diaz after the game.
16. Keitenn Bristow Shoots a Free Throw
17. Brandon Garrison Wins Tip Off
18. Anderson Diaz Passes Around an Oakland Defender
19. Qayden Samuels Drives Through the Defense
20. Collins Onyejiaka Protects the Rim
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Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."