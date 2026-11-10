Views From Alabama's Dominant 109-68 Win Over the Oakland Grizzlies: Photo Gallery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 18 Alabama basketball the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 109-68 inside Coleman Coliseum on Monday night to improve to 3-0 on the season.

During the matchup, senior guard Aden Holloway made his return from suspension to collegiate basketball with his absence stretching back to March 13 during the Crimson Tide's postseason run in the NCAA tournament.

Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from Alabama's win over the Oakland Grizzlies.

1. Cole Cloer Dunks it in Reverse

Alabama guard Cole Cloer dunks in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The freshmen Alabama guard finished the match up with five points and three assists.

2. Aden Holloway Through Traffic

Alabama guard Aden Holloway dribbles through a defender in the first half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The senior Alabama guard made his return to Coleman Colesium against the Grizzlies, finishing the game with 12 points and two assists.

3. Brandon Garrison Passes it Over Heads

Alabama forward Brandon Garrison passes the ball in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The senior Alabama forward led the team in minutes with 22:12 played, finishing the game with nine points, one assist and two blocks.

4. Anderson Diaz Inbounds the Ball at the Baseline

Alabama guard Anderson Diaz inbounds the ball in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The freshmen Alabama guard finished the game with nine points, going 3 of 4 from behind the arc with four assists and three steals.

5. Amari Allen Introduced Pregame

Alabama guard Amari Allen during walk outs before the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The sophomore Alabama Guard finished the game with 14 points, six assists, two steals and a block.

6. Drew Fielder Snags a Loose Ball

Alabama forward Drew Fielder steals the ball in the first half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The senior Alabama forward finished the matchup with eight points, three assists and a block.

7. Jaxon Richardson for 3

Alabama forward Jaxon Richardson shoots a three in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Cole Cloer and Tarris Bouie Celebrate a London Jemison 3

Alabama forward Tarris Bouie and guard Cole Cloer celebrates forward London Jamison's three pointer in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Sophomore Alabama forward London Jemison matched his career high from last year with 20 points, also finishing with three assists and a block.

9. Nate Oats Watches his Offense

Alabama head coach Nate Oats watches his offense in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Keitenn Bristow Slams Down Two

Alabama forward Keitenn Bristow after a dunk in the first half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Brandon Garrison Tosses It Across the Court

Alabama forward Brandon Garrison passes the ball in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Cole Cloer Goes up With Oakland

Alabama guard Cole Cloer contests a shot in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Brandon Garrison Grabs the Inbound Pass

Alabama forward Brandon Garrison catches an inbound pass in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Jaxon Richardson Continues his Dunk Streak

Alabama forward Jaxon Richardson dunks in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Anderson Diaz and Amari Allen Celebrate

Alabama guard Amari Allen celebrates an Anderson Diaz three in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Anderson Diaz made his presence known on the court versus Oakland, and left Oakland's head coach Greg Kampe in awe.

"The little guy at the end made three in a row. Like, who's he? He was not even on our scouting report. Who's he? And he goes out and makes three in a row" Kampe said of Diaz after the game.

16. Keitenn Bristow Shoots a Free Throw

Alabama forward Keitenn Bristow shoots a free throw in the first half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Brandon Garrison Wins Tip Off

Alabama forward Brandon Garrison wins the tip off in the first half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Anderson Diaz Passes Around an Oakland Defender

Alabama guard Anderson Diaz passes the ball in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Qayden Samuels Drives Through the Defense

Alabama guard Qayden Samuels drives in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Collins Onyejiaka Protects the Rim

Alabama center Collins Onyejiaka blocks a shot in the second half of the game against Oakland on Nov. 9, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

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