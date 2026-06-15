Bud Cauley Claims First PGA Tour Victory at RBC Canadian Open

After 16 years as a professional and a journey marked by severe injury and years away from the game, Bud Cauley won his first PGA Tour title Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open, closing with a final-round 65 for a two-shot victory at 17-under par on TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

The 36-year-old Cauley started the final round one shot behind Jackson Suber and alongside Wyndham Clark. A birdie on the par-3 No. 11 tied him for the lead. He then seized control with a stunning chip-in birdie from 93 feet on the 12th hole — a shot CBS announcer Jim Nantz called the “biggest shot of his career.” Birdies on No. 13 and 15 gave him a four-shot lead before he held on through a nervous closing stretch that included a bogey on 17.

One of the biggest shots of his career 😱



Bud Cauley takes the lead @RBCCanadianOpen!



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/TmyUJ1IRaa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 14, 2026

On the 18th, Cauley trotted forward to mark his ball near the water hazard, then sealed the win with a short par putt. He embraced his wife, Kristi, and their two young sons amid applause from the gallery.

“So many people helped me get here, and I’m just thankful for all the help I’ve gotten,” Cauley told CBS moments after the victory. “Once I got the opportunity to start playing again, I just told myself that I was going to try to just do everything the right way and give myself the best chance. I put my wife through so much during those dark times, and it’s just nice to have a little success as kind of a thank you.”

The victory came in Cauley’s 239th PGA Tour start and made him the fifth first-time winner of the 2026 season on a tour where breakthroughs have become increasingly rare. Matt Fitzpatrick shot a final-round 64 to finish second at 15 under, with Viktor Hovland third after a 65.

Cauley turned professional after his junior year at Alabama, earning his PGA Tour card quickly and making his Canadian Open debut in 2011 at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club. Early promise gave way to struggles to retain his card, but nothing compared to the 2018 single-car crash near Columbus, Ohio, the week of the Memorial Tournament.

As a passenger, Cauley suffered five broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a broken leg. Initial recovery allowed a return later that year, but complications followed. Surgeons discovered bone growth over a plate and removal attempts led to an infected open wound. The ordeal cost him roughly three more years of his prime. At one point, as a new father, he considered walking away from the game.

Cauley returned to the PGA Tour in 2024 and gave a wider audience a glimpse of his story with a tie for sixth at the 2025 Players Championship. This season included a seventh-place finish at the RBC Heritage and a tie for 22nd at last week’s Memorial. He entered the Canadian Open without a top finish better than second in his career.

Those near-misses and steady improvement only deepened his appreciation for the opportunity in front of him. Cauley reflected on his changed perspective after marriage and fatherhood.

“I think my perspective has changed, and my priorities, I think, are in order,” he said Saturday night. “So it’s not the most important thing in the world to me, but it is very important. I work really hard at it, so that’s why I come out here and play, is to try to win tournaments.”

The win qualifies Cauley for next week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills along with July’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Back where his journey started at Alabama, golf wins have long been celebrated with milkshakes, a sweet tradition that felt just right for Alabama coach Jay Seawell after Cauley’s hard-earned breakthrough.

Here to @BudCauley What a story and what a man! I am so proud #builtbybama #tastelikeawinner pic.twitter.com/LP9W9U0M1a — jay seawell (@jcwellbamagolf) June 14, 2026

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