How Two Alabama Defenders Returning from Injury Are Performing at Fall Camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's injury bug in 2025 started early and it first attacked the defensive front.

Defensive tackle Jeremiah Beaman tore his ACL during the season opener against Florida State and Wolf linebacker Jah-Marien Latham sustained a neck injury in practice last September. But both of them are back on the field and look to be full participants at fall camp.

Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack first opened up about Jah-Marien "Zeebo" Latham, as he's entering his sixth year at Alabama. Latham is UA's longest tenured player, as he was a member of the 2020 National Championship roster.

"Zeebo, from Day 1 when I got here, just naturally there's guys that become some of your favorites," Wommack said on Friday after Alabama's third practice of fall camp. "I love his work ethic. He wants to become a coach one day, he operates that way. He's got great maturity.

"And then, what's amazing in the first three days is how quickly he's adapted back to the fundamentals of football. You watch him in a six-technique drill and he's kicking a— right now. Awesome to have him back and he's worked really, really hard to get himself back in position to do that."

The 24-year-old appeared in 44 games across his six seasons, tallying 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks with a fumble recovery. He's primarily played Wolf during the last two seasons for the Crimson Tide, but has spent time at Bandit and even played as an interior defensive lineman in passing situations.

The Alabama native's best season came in 2024, as he totaled 27 tackles, including two for loss (-9 yards) and one sack (-8 yards). He also contributed three quarterback hurries and recovered a fumble across 11 starts and 12 games of action.

Beaman, who is heading into his junior year, hasn't seen much playing time during his collegiate career. The 6-foot-4, 301-pounder only worked in three games during his first season with the Tide, registering two tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Beaman had breakout expectations entering 2025 before his injury. But now that he's healthy, the Birmingham native is one to root for this season after a rigorous comeback effort. It's worth noting that Beaman was the first man through the defensive line drills on Thursday, leading two transfers through the reps.

"He's worked really, really hard to get himself back," Wommack said of Beaman. "And you think about it, knee injuries are hard for anybody, but when you're talking about a big frame like that — a big body — to be able to put himself into a position where he can pound, move, shift and all that stuff. And then, obviously you're going to get 600 pounds of double teams on you.

"So there's a lot of work and effort to get to that position where that knee can be healthy and stable. I make no bones about it, Jeff Allen and his staff are the best in the world at what they do. Our guys have done a really good job, but Beaman's in a really good place right now. I'm proud of him."

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