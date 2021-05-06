The Extra Point: Why Jaylen Waddle Went Sixth in the Draft, Ahead of DeVonta Smith

The talk about Jaylen Waddle prior to the 2021 NFL Draft draft was interesting,

Hardly anyone mentioned that similar to DeVonta Smith, the Alabama wide receiver was considered undersized by NFL standards.

There was also little discussion of his not having a lot of experience, or that he was coming off a fracture ankle.

Perhaps the way Waddle gutted it out to come back and play in the National Championship Game ended any speculation about his toughness.

When there was talk about Waddle, it was almost about one thing: Speed.

Waddle was clearly the most explosive player in the draft, to the point that it didn't matter he was officially never timed in the 40 for scouts. The combine was canceled and the wide receiver didn't participate in either of Alabama's pro-day workouts.

Actually, NFL teams had some thing better, Waddle's GPS times from Alabama's games last season.

"Talking to some teams around the league, Waddle had the fastest GPS of any receiver in the country,” Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said. “Your eyes aren’t deceiving you when you watch him. He’s freaky fast."

Consequently, considering his size there's really only one player in league that Waddle could be compared to, Tyreek Hill.

That's saying something, because the former West Alabama standout is a three-time All-Pro selection despite being in the NFL just five years. The guy's nickname is even "Cheetah."

Waddle himself was making the comparison before the draft (and was smart to do so). He's still being asked bout Hill.

It all helps put the following assessment further into perspective:

"Thrilling, game-breaking talent who will come into the league as one of the fastest receivers to ever play the game," said NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. "His whereabouts pre-snap and post-snap must be accounted for at all times. Despite his size, he's a legitimate outside option, thanks to his ability to not only take the top off the defense, but also go up and win 50-50 throws.

"Waddle's adept at working all three levels, so it will be tough for defenses to predict how offenses will utilize him, as he has the potential to post a higher catch volume in the right offense. Waddle can instantly upgrade a team's scoring potential, whether it's with the deep ball, the catch-and-run or as a return man."

For his draft profiles, Zierlein always does a comparison with an active player in the league. Who did he have for Waddle?

Tyreek Hill.

That's why Waddle was the No. 6 pick in the draft by the Miami Dolphins.

