Date Confirmed for Alabama Basketball Rematch with Creighton
The college basketball offseason is rolling along, and the first bit of news about Alabama basketball's 2024-25 non-conference schedule has been revealed. The Crimson Tide will take on Creighton in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, December 14, per a report from college basketball analyst Rocco Miller.
The tipoff time for the game will be announced at a later date.
Alabama and Creighton agreed to a 2-year home-and-home series last summer, with the first game being played in Omaha and the second game being played in Tuscaloosa.
Creighton won a close game this past season in the first game of the series, winning 85-82 on its home floor in the CHI Health Center. Alabama guard Mark Sears had 19 points in the game, and barely missed a game-tying heave at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.
The game is one of a notably difficult non-conference schedule for Alabama, something Nate Oats has become well-known for during his time in Tuscaloosa. Alabama has other games scheduled against Arizona in Birmingham, which is another return trip from a series that began last season, as well as a rumored game against St. John's in the works.
The Crimson Tide will also participate in the second annual ACC/SEC Challenge in November, and will likely play in a Thanksgiving week multi-team event that has yet to be announced.
As the offseason continues, Alabama still awaits decisions before the 2024-25 roster is finalized, as well as decisions on finalizing the non-conference slate that will begin in November.
