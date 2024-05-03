Bama Central

Date Confirmed for Alabama Basketball Rematch with Creighton

The return game of the Crimson Tide's home-and-home with the Bluejays will take place this coming December.

Blake Byler

Dec 16, 2023; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives on Alabama
Dec 16, 2023; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives on Alabama / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The college basketball offseason is rolling along, and the first bit of news about Alabama basketball's 2024-25 non-conference schedule has been revealed. The Crimson Tide will take on Creighton in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, December 14, per a report from college basketball analyst Rocco Miller.

The tipoff time for the game will be announced at a later date.

Alabama and Creighton agreed to a 2-year home-and-home series last summer, with the first game being played in Omaha and the second game being played in Tuscaloosa.

Creighton won a close game this past season in the first game of the series, winning 85-82 on its home floor in the CHI Health Center. Alabama guard Mark Sears had 19 points in the game, and barely missed a game-tying heave at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.

The game is one of a notably difficult non-conference schedule for Alabama, something Nate Oats has become well-known for during his time in Tuscaloosa. Alabama has other games scheduled against Arizona in Birmingham, which is another return trip from a series that began last season, as well as a rumored game against St. John's in the works.

The Crimson Tide will also participate in the second annual ACC/SEC Challenge in November, and will likely play in a Thanksgiving week multi-team event that has yet to be announced.

As the offseason continues, Alabama still awaits decisions before the 2024-25 roster is finalized, as well as decisions on finalizing the non-conference slate that will begin in November.

Check out BamaCentral's 2024-25 Alabama basketball roster tracker for a complete breakdown on where the roster currently stands.

Published
Blake Byler

BLAKE BYLER

Blake Byler is a staff writer for BamaCentral and primarily covers Alabama basketball and football. He has covered a wide variety of Crimson Tide sports since 2021, and began writing full-time for BamaCentral in 2023. You can find him on Twitter/X @blakebyler45.