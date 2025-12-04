Pair of Former Crimson Tide Players Leading Texans Playoff Charge: Bama in the NFL Tracker Week 14

The Houston Texans may not be the hottest team in the AFC (New England has won 10 straight), but they've definitely become one that nobody wants to face down the stretch run. After last week's 20-16 victory at Indianapolis, not only are they just a game out of first place in the AFC South behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts, but three of the teams it defeated during its ongoing four-game winning streak are on pace to make the playoffs.

What's more, all of the wins were by seven or fewer points, which is indicative of a team that's developing and figured out how to win.

Heading into this week, 8-4 would be a wild-card team, with the Chargers, Colts and Bills on pace to make the postseason. Houston is one game behind, and Kansas City trails by two with five weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Texans are also aiming to become just the fifth team since 1990 to begin 0-3 and qualify for the postseason, joining the 2018 Houston Texans, 1998 Buffalo Bills, 1995 Detroit Lions and 1992 San Diego Chargers.

Will Anderson Jr. is one of the players who has been credited with leading the team's recent surge, with a sack in six of his last seven games, and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o is third in team tackles with 64. But general manager Nick Caserio points to another former Alabama player for being the key, the head coach.

"DeMeco Ryans, hands down," he said about the Texans' turnaround to Jim Rome. "The way he handled the team. He's one of the best coaches in the league. I'm biased, obviously, but I get to work with him on a day-to-day basis. His messaging is so consistent."

Consequently, our game of the week is Houston (7-5) at Kansas City (6-6), as the Chiefs are just as desperate to get a win and can't afford another loss. With Denver 10-2, the AFC West is probably already out of reach.

From the league office:

The Texans lead the NFL in scoring defense (16.5 points per game) and total defense (265.7 yards per game allowed), including a league-best 10 games in which they have allowed 20-or-fewer points. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have won five consecutive home games, with at least 28 points scored in four of the five wins.

Houston cornerback Derek Stingley, per Next Gen Stats, has allowed the lowest passer rating (56.0), second-lowest completion percentage (44.9) and tied for the third-fewest receptions (22) among cornerbacks with at least 300 coverage snaps this season.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has 22 touchdown passes this season and can become the sixth player all-time with at least 25 touchdown passes in eight consecutive seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (13 seasons from 1998-2010), Drew Brees (11 from 2006-16), Philip Rivers (11 from 2008-18), Tom Brady (10 from 2009-18) and Kirk Cousins (eight from 2015-22).

Must win? Just about. Kansas City has won four of the last five meetings, including 23-14 in the playoffs last year, and 27-19 near the end of the regular season (Dec. 21, 2024), so one has to think that the Texans would like nothing better than to knock the team that played in five of the last six Super Bowls, and won three of them, out of contention.

Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. and his mother Tereon speaks about one of his biggest supporters, his grandmother Betty Taylor. Anderson partnered with Raising Canes to donate 200 children’s bikes and helmets to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston. #Texans #Sarge @raisingcanes pic.twitter.com/0tK18pgURx — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) December 3, 2025

Bama in the NFL Statistical Leaders Category, Name, Team, Statistic (Second)

Passing yards: Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 2,514 (Bryce Young 2,337)

Passer rating: Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 103.9 (Mac Jones 97.4)

Rushing yards: Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions, 1,019 (Derrick Henry 931)

Receptions: DeVonta Smith, Eagles, 60 (Jaylen Waddle 52)

Receiving yards: DeVonta Smith, Eagles, 802 (Jaylen Waddle 762)

Forced fumbles: Will Anderson Jr., Texans; Quinnen Williams, Jets/Cowboys) 3

Fumble recoveries: Will Anderson Jr., Texans; and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dolphins, 2

Tackles: Jordan Battle, Bengals, 92 (Xavier McKinney, 73)

Interceptions: Jordan Battle, Bengals; Kool-Aid McKinstry, Saints, 3

Bama in the NFL Week 14 Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 14 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:

Bama in the NFL Tracker | Kristi L. Patrick

Record Watch: Jalen Hurts

Since we did a record watch for running back Derrick Henry last week (more on him in a moment), Jalen Hurts is getting the same treatment for Week 14.

Overall, he's second among quarterbacks with eight rushing touchdowns this season. Since entering the NFL in 2020, Hurts has 29 career games with at least one touchdown pass and one rushing touchdown.

• With two rushing touchdowns at the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, Hurts can become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in five career seasons and the sixth player all-time with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in five consecutive seasons. He would join LaDainian Tomlinson (nine seasons, 2001-09), Henry (eight, 2018-25 and still active), Adrian Peterson (seven, 2007-13), Shaun Alexander (five, 2001-05) and Michael Turner (five from 2008-12).

• Hurts can also become the f ourth player since 2000 with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in five of his first six career seasons, joining Peterson (first six seasons), Tomlinson (six) and Alexander (five).

• He can become the fifth quarterback in NFL history with at least 30 games with both a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown, joining Josh Allen (49 games), Cam Newton (45), Aaron Rodgers (31) and Steve Young (31).

Derrick Henry Lands Man of the Year Honor

Henry was named the Man of the Year winner for the Baltimore Ravens, which means he's a nominee for the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which the league touts as being its most prestigious honor, "recognizing players who excel on the field and demonstrate a commitment to creating a positive impact beyond the game."

Henry recently moved into 11th on the league's all-time rushing list (12,354 yards), eclipsing Jim Brown, and he's already closing in on Tony Dorsett (12,739) at No. 10.

This season he's tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns (10) and seventh in rushing yards (931). Henry has 39 career games with at least 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, and he's on the verge of being just the sixth player to have 40: Famers Emmitt Smith (56 games), Walter Payton (48), Barry Sanders (43), LaDainian Tomlinson (43) and Brown (41).

Derrick Henry surpasses HOF Jim Brown for 6th-most rushing TDs in NFL history (107) 🤯🤯🤯



BALvsBUF on NBC

Stream on #NFLPlus + Peacockpic.twitter.com/pMBFHdv269 — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) September 8, 2025

Bama In The NFL: Week 14 Notes

• Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold will miss the rest of the season after suffering a should injury during the Thanksgiving Day game against the Packers. He was placed on injured reserve after having surgery. It was his first game back after being out two weeks with a concussion.

• When Carolina defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 31-28 to improve to 7-6 on the season, quarterback Bryce Young recorded his 11th-career game-winning drive, the most in the NFL since 2023. Per the NFL, with the 43-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with 6:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. Young, at 24 years and 128 days old, surpassed Josh Allen (24 years, 164 days old) as the youngest quarterback in NFL history with 11 game-winning drives. Moreover, per Next Gen Stats, Young completed 8 of 10 pass attempts for 162 yards and three touchdowns on third and fourth down, becoming only the second quarterback (Joe Flacco, Week 6) in the NGS era (since 2016) with multiple fourth down touchdown passes over 10 air yards in a single game.

• Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with 44 touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2023. With his next touchdown he'll tie Earl Campbell (45 touchdowns) for the fourth-most touchdowns by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history, trailing only Barry Sanders (47), Eric Dickerson (46) and Gale Sayers (46).

A couple of historical notes to pass along, with 12.5 sacks, Green Bay defensive lineman Micah Parsons has 65 the fifth-most the fifth-most by a player in his first five seasons since 1982, trailing only Reggie White (81 sacks). Derrick Thomas (66), J.J. Watt (74.5) and T.J. Watt (72). Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams has tied Don Hutson f or the sixth-most games with at least two touchdown receptions in NFL history (28).

