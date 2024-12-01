2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 14
Welcome to Week 14 Power Rankings where nothing matters except what happens in between the white lines. No preseason rankings, recruiting talent composites or programmatic expectations are accounted for, the only formula is wins and losses as we dissect college football's top conference.
The college football regular season is over, leaving us only with conference championship games before the post season commences. Let's see how the Southeastern Conference stacks up now that the picture is complete.
1. Texas (-) (11-1, 7-1)
The Longhorns handled their bitter rival Texas A&M beating them 17-7 showing off stiffing defense as the only Aggie points were scored off an interception. Texas finished the year as SEC regular season champions, a massive accomplishment in their first year.
2. Georgia (-) (10-2, 6-2)
The Bulldogs survived a rivalry game against Georgia Tech, winning 44-42 in eight overtimes after trailing 17-0 at halftime. Georgia's not always looked dominant in 2024, but their schedule was brutal as they traveled to Tuscaloosa, Austin and Oxford this season. Their resiliency and grit is to be commended as the Bulldogs prepare for a rematch against Texas in the SEC championship game.
3. Tennessee (-) (10-2, 6-2)
The Volunteers fell into a 14-0 hole against Vanderbilt, but once Tennessee began to dig back into the game they never looked back, winning 36-23 to likely secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. Nico Iamaleava passed for 257 yards and four touchdowns in the season finale against the Commodores.
4. Ole Miss (-) (9-3, 5-3)
The Rebels took an initial Mississippi State punch in the Egg Bowl but hung tough and ended the year on a high note defeating the Bulldogs 26-14. Jaxson Dart had a second tough game in a row, but he didn't turn the football over as the more talented team claimed victory.
5. South Carolina (↑1) (9-3, 5-3)
The Gamecocks scored with just over a minute to play to defeat the Clemson Tigers 17-14 in their last audition for the College Football Playoffs. South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers managed 330 yards of total offense and two scores as he willed South Carolina to victory.
6. Alabama (↑1) (9-3, 5-3)
The Crimson Tide closed out Kalen DeBoer's first season with a 28-14 Iron Bowl victory. The Alabama offense turned the ball over four times but it's defense played lights out, continually rebuffing the Auburn offense throughout the day. Quarterback Jalen Milroe rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide claimed their fifth straight win over Auburn.
7. Texas A&M (↓2) (8-4, 5-3)
The Aggies followed up last week's loss at Auburn with an offensive stink bomb in Austin. Texas A&M only managed 248 yards and was four-of-11 on third down as they lost to Texas 17-7 and blew their shot at playing in the SEC championship game.
8. Florida (-) (7-5, 4-4)
The Gators continued Florida State's bad year by beating the Seminoles 31-11. Florida won four of its last six games and finished the year on a three-game winning streak as Billy Napier builds momentum for 2025.
9. LSU (-) (8-4, 5-3)
The Tigers ended the year on a high note by beating Oklahoma 37-17 to close the season on a two-game winning streak. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier passed for 277 yards and three scores, specifically finding wide receiver Chris Hilton for two catches and two scores.
10. Missouri (↑1) (9-3, 5-3)
The Tigers ran the ball 47 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns as they pummeled Arkansas in the snow 28-21. Missouri finishes the year with nine wins, but falls short of its ultimate goal of making the College Football Playoffs.
11. Oklahoma (↓1) (6-6, 2-6)
The Sooners couldn't take their momentum on the road, following up last week's win over Alabama with a crushing defeat in Death Valley to LSU. Oklahoma lost 37-17 and couldn't stop the Tigers' passing game as they finish the year with another conference loss.
12. Vanderbilt (-) (6-6, 3-5)
The Commodores opened the game with a kickoff return touchdown but the fireworks seemingly ended there as Vanderbilt lost 36-23 to Tennessee. The Commodores only mustered 213 yards of offense and end the year on a three-game losing streak, but will still have a bowl game to look forward to.
13. Auburn (-) (5-7, 2-6)
The Tigers couldn't follow up last week's win over Texas A&M with another in Bryant-Denny Stadium as they lost the Iron Bowl 28-14 and failed to qualify for a bowl game. Auburn only managed 98 rushing yards and failed to convert in the redzone as they head back to the drawing board for 2025.
14. Arkansas (-) (6-6, 3-5)
The Razorbacks gave it all they had in the snow against Missouri, but lost 28-21 to close the season. Arkansas out gained the Tigers 377 to 361 but two turnovers to zero killed the chances at a road victory.
15. Kentucky (-) (4-8, 1-7)
The Wildcats lost their last six games against FBS competition, capping it off with a 41-14 loss to the Louisville Cardinals. Kentucky turned the ball over five times and didn't convert a single third down on the entire afternoon.
16. Mississippi State (-) (2-10, 0-8)
A miserable first season in Starkville for Jeff Lebby is finally over. The Bulldogs emptied their tanks, getting on top of Ole Miss 14-10 after the first quarter, but had nothing in reserves as they lost 26-14. The Bulldogs end the year winless in the SEC and didn't have many moments of competitiveness to offer hope in 2025.