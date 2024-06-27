Alabama Football 2024 Awards Tracker: Lott Impact Trophy
With one of the most talented rosters in the country, Alabama players are nominated for and win some of the top individual awards in the country year after year. The process begins in the summer when players are added to the watch lists for the various awards.
There are a lot of different awards and watch lists, and thats where the Alabama awards tracker comes in handy, as we'll be following each award throughout the season. Whenever there's a development, the headline will change and the latest information added:
Lott Impact Trophy
(Outstanding defensive player. Impact is an acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity)
Watch List: Deontae Lawson and Malachi Moore named to the watch list on June 27
Alabama’s last winner: Will Anderson Jr., 2022