Alabama Football's New Left Tackle Focused On Leading Improvements In Run Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football's 2026 offense will feature a number of fresh faces in crucial positions. The lion's share of the attention will go to whoever wins the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback job, but just as important will be who is stepping up to replace Kadyn Proctor at left tackle.

Proctor manned the left tackle spot for the last three seasons and is projected as a first round draft pick ahead of this month's selection. Kalen Deboer made Jackson Lloyd the first player he offered a scholarship to after taking the job at Alabama, and after a year waiting in the wings, the redshirt freshman is ready to replace Proctor and become the Crimson Tide's starting left tackle.

"Nothing's changed," Lloyd said. "Since the day I got in here, I've been trying to be the best player I could be. I didn't really pay attention to any of that. I kept the same mindset. Nothing changes for me."

The 6-foot-7 tackle was considered the No. 5 tackle in the Class of 2025 and got into five games of action as a true freshman backup. He's projected for a strong career, but knows as a young player he still has a lot to improve on.

"You can always work on everything," Lloyd said. "I've been trying to improve everything, obviously. I would say the two main things are just using my hands better in the run and pass game. I feel like I've taken some strides in the right direction, but obviously, a lot of work to keep doing."

Lloyd's seen his game take a step forward in just a short period of time under new Alabama offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. Klemm was hired to revamp and reinvigorate a Crimson Tide unit that struggled to generate movement in the run game and that's exactly what he's worked on with Lloyd.

"I feel like using my hands, that's been a point of emphasis from when [Adrian] Klemm got here," Lloyd said. "I knew I had to work on that in the offseason, but the way Klem came in and started teaching it, I feel like I've really improved that part of my game."

Lloyd credited the Super Bowl winning offensive line coach for helping him improve as a player both mentally and physically.

"Obviously, technique is a big part of it, but then just your mentality coming off the ball. So those two things," Lloyd said.

The second year player reflected on a year on the bench, saying he understood his need to improve as a player but after a year in Alabama he's got all his goals laid out in front of him.

"Yeah, it's a little different from California, obviously, but at the end of the day, I came here to play football," Lloyd said. "I didn't come here for the outside things. I just came here to be the best player I can be. So I couldn't ask for anything else."

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