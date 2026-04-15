Alabama OL Michael Carroll Talks Position Switch

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama only returns one starter on the offense line from a season ago, and during Saturday's A-Day scrimmage, that returner wasn't even in the same spot he started last season.

Sophomore Michael Carroll played in 14 games last year during his true freshman campaign, including six starts, with the majority of those reps coming at right tackle. But Carroll has been working at right guard for most of the spring and started at the position during the Crimson Tide's A-Day scrimmage.

After A-Day, Carroll said he came to Alabama wanting to play tackle, but he knows the type of versatility he has to play at guard or tackle along the offensive line.

" I knew my versatility coming in here. I can play guard, tackle— I’m just a football player at the end of the day," Carroll said.

Tackle is more known for being the money position along the offensive line, but Alabama has produced plenty of NFL caliber guards over the years with Tyler Booker being the most recent example. Booker was drafted 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft and started 14 games for the Cowboys during his rookie season.

Carroll said it's looking like, for now at least, that the switch to guard is permanent. Alabama still has a lot to figure out along the offensive line under new position coach Adrian Klemm with a lot of new faces and a returner like William Sanders returning from inury in the fall.

Mississippi State transfer Jayvin James started at right tackle with the first team offensive line during A-Day. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer talked about Carroll's switch to guard.

"The last part of spring he played mostly guard and we love the physicality he brings," DeBoer said. "He played some guard early on when he came in here, and we knew he'd be pretty good at it, really good at it. There's some things he can do against some of the big matchups and also in pass pro. He can get out there in space because of what he can do as a tackle. He's a flex guy for sure, but he has taken more guard reps here in the later part of the spring."

There have been some adjustments for Carroll with the position change.

"Everything’s a little bit quicker at right guard," Carroll said. "That’s the difference. Just gotta be a little more physical, play a little lower, stuff like that. Game happens a little bit quicker.”

Carroll shared what the conversations were like with the coach staff about the position switch.

"It was honestly like, ‘This is what we have to do that’s best for the team,'" Carroll said. "'We have to have a run game. We need you, want you to be the leader for us.’ So I was like, ‘You know what, my team wants that. I want to help my team win.’ And so I’ll do that for the team."

Alabama finished 125th in the nation last season in rushing offense at 104.1 rushing yards per game. Improving the running game as been a major focus for the offensive staff and players this offseason. And the staff feels like having Carroll play at guard gives the Tide a better chance at running the ball successfully.

"Honestly, I’m doing it because that’s what the team needs," Carroll said. "The best opportunity they feel to win, is me moving to guard, so I’m happy to do that to help Alabama win games.”

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