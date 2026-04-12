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By The Numbers, Alabama A-Day 2026

The Crimson Tide held its final spring football scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadiumon Saturday.
Joe Gaither|
Apr 11, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) looks for a receiver during the Alabama A-Day spring football scrimmage game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) looks for a receiver during the Alabama A-Day spring football scrimmage game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

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Alabama Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football scrimmaged inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for its annual A-Day spring football finale on Saturday. The Crimson Tide spent two hours with the offense and defense fighting for dominance in the April sun.

The afternoon wasn't exactly a game, but looked more like real football than the 2025 A-Day and therefore gave fans and pundits quality content to evaluate.

"I thought the guys competed again," Kalen DeBoer said. "It's a unique situation with our practices, two of them still being next week, so we're not done yet. Get back to work Tuesday and Thursday, still got a lot of opportunities to get better, a lot of situational that we can get to. But it was a good back and forth, much like many of the other scrimmages; you can see how we orchestrate it with the ball where we spot it. There's some advantages the offense gets towards the end. We've got to get that red zone work in, but there's a lot of things to learn, a lot of situational stuff that we can get better at."

Disclaimer: These statistics were taken by hand and therefore not official

Passing

  • Keelon Russell: 21-33, 242 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
  • Austin Mack: 6-12, 101 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
  • Jett Thomalla: 4-5, 44 yards
  • Tayden-Evan Kaawaa: 4-5, 37 yards

Rushing

  • Kevin Riley: 10 carries, 12 yards
  • Daniel Hill: 10 carries, 31 yards
  • AK Dear: 4 carries, 2 yards
  • Trae'Shawn Brown: 6 carries, 19 yards
  • Khalifa Keith: 1 carry

Receiving

  • Derek Meadows: 9 Targets, 5 receptions, 69 yards, 1 TD
  • Cederian Morgan: 3 targets, 3 receptions, 76 yards, 1 TD
  • Ryan Williams: 3 targets, 3 receptions 60 yards
  • Trae'Shawn Brown: 6 targets, 5 receptions, 50 yards
  • Lotzeir Brooks: 4 targets, 3 receptions, 15 yards, 2 TDs
  • Marshall Pritchett: 2 targets, 2 receptions, 8 yards, 1 TD
  • Tyler Henderson: 3 targets, 3 receptions, 38 yards
  • Rico Scott: 3 targets, 2 receptions, 30 yards
  • Jay Lindsey: 2 targets, 1 reception, 5 yards
  • AK Dear: 2 targets, 2 receptions, 16 yards
  • Kevin Riley: 1 target, 1 reception, 5 yards
  • Kaleb Edwards: 2 targets, 2 receptions, 27 yards
  • Maurice Mathis Jr.: 1 target, 1 reception, 5 yards
  • Mack Sutter: 1 target, 1 reception, 10 yards
  • Daniel Hill: 1 target, 1 reception, 10 yards
  • Noah Rogers: 2 targets
  • Josh Ford: 1 target

Defense

  • Ivan Taylor: 6 tackles
  • Luke Metz: 4 tackles, sack, 2 TFL
  • Red Morgan: 4 tackles, 1 PBU
  • Caleb Woodson: 4 tackles
  • Justin Hill: 4 tackles, 2 TFL
  • Carmelo O'Neal: 4 tackles
  • Cayden Jones: 3 tackles
  • Jorden Edmunds: 3 tackles, 2 PBU
  • Keon Sabb: 3 tackles
  • Dijon Lee: 3 tackles, 1 INT
  • Zavier Mincey: 3 tackles
  • Duke Johnson: 3 tackles, 1 TFL
  • Jireh Edwards: 2 tackles, 1 PBU
  • Kendrick Bingley-Jones: 2 tackles, 2 TFL
  • Mahri Johnson: 2 tackles, sack
  • Abduall Sanders: 2 tackles
  • Terrence Green: 2 tackles, 1 PBU
  • Brody McCutcheon: 2 tackles, sack
  • Jake Ivie: 2 tackles
  • Yhonzae Pierre: 1 tackle
  • Devan Thompkins: 1 tackle
  • Xavier Griffin: 1 tackle
  • Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.: 1 tackle, 1 INT
  • Walter Sansing: 1 tackle
  • Zay Hall: 1 tackle
  • Jamarion Matthews: 1 tackle
  • Grant Johnson: 1 tackle
  • Griffin Hanson: 1 tackle

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Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

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