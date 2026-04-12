By The Numbers, Alabama A-Day 2026
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TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football scrimmaged inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for its annual A-Day spring football finale on Saturday. The Crimson Tide spent two hours with the offense and defense fighting for dominance in the April sun.
The afternoon wasn't exactly a game, but looked more like real football than the 2025 A-Day and therefore gave fans and pundits quality content to evaluate.
"I thought the guys competed again," Kalen DeBoer said. "It's a unique situation with our practices, two of them still being next week, so we're not done yet. Get back to work Tuesday and Thursday, still got a lot of opportunities to get better, a lot of situational that we can get to. But it was a good back and forth, much like many of the other scrimmages; you can see how we orchestrate it with the ball where we spot it. There's some advantages the offense gets towards the end. We've got to get that red zone work in, but there's a lot of things to learn, a lot of situational stuff that we can get better at."
Disclaimer: These statistics were taken by hand and therefore not official
Passing
- Keelon Russell: 21-33, 242 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
- Austin Mack: 6-12, 101 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Jett Thomalla: 4-5, 44 yards
- Tayden-Evan Kaawaa: 4-5, 37 yards
Rushing
- Kevin Riley: 10 carries, 12 yards
- Daniel Hill: 10 carries, 31 yards
- AK Dear: 4 carries, 2 yards
- Trae'Shawn Brown: 6 carries, 19 yards
- Khalifa Keith: 1 carry
Receiving
- Derek Meadows: 9 Targets, 5 receptions, 69 yards, 1 TD
- Cederian Morgan: 3 targets, 3 receptions, 76 yards, 1 TD
- Ryan Williams: 3 targets, 3 receptions 60 yards
- Trae'Shawn Brown: 6 targets, 5 receptions, 50 yards
- Lotzeir Brooks: 4 targets, 3 receptions, 15 yards, 2 TDs
- Marshall Pritchett: 2 targets, 2 receptions, 8 yards, 1 TD
- Tyler Henderson: 3 targets, 3 receptions, 38 yards
- Rico Scott: 3 targets, 2 receptions, 30 yards
- Jay Lindsey: 2 targets, 1 reception, 5 yards
- AK Dear: 2 targets, 2 receptions, 16 yards
- Kevin Riley: 1 target, 1 reception, 5 yards
- Kaleb Edwards: 2 targets, 2 receptions, 27 yards
- Maurice Mathis Jr.: 1 target, 1 reception, 5 yards
- Mack Sutter: 1 target, 1 reception, 10 yards
- Daniel Hill: 1 target, 1 reception, 10 yards
- Noah Rogers: 2 targets
- Josh Ford: 1 target
Defense
- Ivan Taylor: 6 tackles
- Luke Metz: 4 tackles, sack, 2 TFL
- Red Morgan: 4 tackles, 1 PBU
- Caleb Woodson: 4 tackles
- Justin Hill: 4 tackles, 2 TFL
- Carmelo O'Neal: 4 tackles
- Cayden Jones: 3 tackles
- Jorden Edmunds: 3 tackles, 2 PBU
- Keon Sabb: 3 tackles
- Dijon Lee: 3 tackles, 1 INT
- Zavier Mincey: 3 tackles
- Duke Johnson: 3 tackles, 1 TFL
- Jireh Edwards: 2 tackles, 1 PBU
- Kendrick Bingley-Jones: 2 tackles, 2 TFL
- Mahri Johnson: 2 tackles, sack
- Abduall Sanders: 2 tackles
- Terrence Green: 2 tackles, 1 PBU
- Brody McCutcheon: 2 tackles, sack
- Jake Ivie: 2 tackles
- Yhonzae Pierre: 1 tackle
- Devan Thompkins: 1 tackle
- Xavier Griffin: 1 tackle
- Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.: 1 tackle, 1 INT
- Walter Sansing: 1 tackle
- Zay Hall: 1 tackle
- Jamarion Matthews: 1 tackle
- Grant Johnson: 1 tackle
- Griffin Hanson: 1 tackle
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6