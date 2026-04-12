By The Numbers, Alabama A-Day 2026

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football scrimmaged inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for its annual A-Day spring football finale on Saturday. The Crimson Tide spent two hours with the offense and defense fighting for dominance in the April sun.

The afternoon wasn't exactly a game, but looked more like real football than the 2025 A-Day and therefore gave fans and pundits quality content to evaluate.

"I thought the guys competed again," Kalen DeBoer said. "It's a unique situation with our practices, two of them still being next week, so we're not done yet. Get back to work Tuesday and Thursday, still got a lot of opportunities to get better, a lot of situational that we can get to. But it was a good back and forth, much like many of the other scrimmages; you can see how we orchestrate it with the ball where we spot it. There's some advantages the offense gets towards the end. We've got to get that red zone work in, but there's a lot of things to learn, a lot of situational stuff that we can get better at."

Disclaimer: These statistics were taken by hand and therefore not official

Passing

Keelon Russell: 21-33, 242 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Austin Mack: 6-12, 101 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jett Thomalla: 4-5, 44 yards

Tayden-Evan Kaawaa: 4-5, 37 yards

Rushing

Kevin Riley: 10 carries, 12 yards

Daniel Hill: 10 carries, 31 yards

AK Dear: 4 carries, 2 yards

Trae'Shawn Brown: 6 carries, 19 yards

Khalifa Keith: 1 carry

Receiving

Derek Meadows: 9 Targets, 5 receptions, 69 yards, 1 TD

Cederian Morgan: 3 targets, 3 receptions, 76 yards, 1 TD

Ryan Williams: 3 targets, 3 receptions 60 yards

Trae'Shawn Brown: 6 targets, 5 receptions, 50 yards

Lotzeir Brooks: 4 targets, 3 receptions, 15 yards, 2 TDs

Marshall Pritchett: 2 targets, 2 receptions, 8 yards, 1 TD

Tyler Henderson: 3 targets, 3 receptions, 38 yards

Rico Scott: 3 targets, 2 receptions, 30 yards

Jay Lindsey: 2 targets, 1 reception, 5 yards

AK Dear: 2 targets, 2 receptions, 16 yards

Kevin Riley: 1 target, 1 reception, 5 yards

Kaleb Edwards: 2 targets, 2 receptions, 27 yards

Maurice Mathis Jr.: 1 target, 1 reception, 5 yards

Mack Sutter: 1 target, 1 reception, 10 yards

Daniel Hill: 1 target, 1 reception, 10 yards

Noah Rogers: 2 targets

Josh Ford: 1 target

Defense

Ivan Taylor: 6 tackles

Luke Metz: 4 tackles, sack, 2 TFL

Red Morgan: 4 tackles, 1 PBU

Caleb Woodson: 4 tackles

Justin Hill: 4 tackles, 2 TFL

Carmelo O'Neal: 4 tackles

Cayden Jones: 3 tackles

Jorden Edmunds: 3 tackles, 2 PBU

Keon Sabb: 3 tackles

Dijon Lee: 3 tackles, 1 INT

Zavier Mincey: 3 tackles

Duke Johnson: 3 tackles, 1 TFL

Jireh Edwards: 2 tackles, 1 PBU

Kendrick Bingley-Jones: 2 tackles, 2 TFL

Mahri Johnson: 2 tackles, sack

Abduall Sanders: 2 tackles

Terrence Green: 2 tackles, 1 PBU

Brody McCutcheon: 2 tackles, sack

Jake Ivie: 2 tackles

Yhonzae Pierre: 1 tackle

Devan Thompkins: 1 tackle

Xavier Griffin: 1 tackle

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.: 1 tackle, 1 INT

Walter Sansing: 1 tackle

Zay Hall: 1 tackle

Jamarion Matthews: 1 tackle

Grant Johnson: 1 tackle

Griffin Hanson: 1 tackle

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