Five Alabama Football Players That Could Be Named Captain For the 2026 Season

The Alabama football program is 107 days away from kicking off the 2026 season against East Carolina at Saban Field in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide enters the season looking to take the next step under third year head coach Kalen DeBoer, after being eliminated by eventual national champions Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals last year.

The Crimson Tide is reworking its offensive line, is in the middle of a quarterback competition, and is trying to bring new inside linebackers up to speed quickly, but the most important task this offseason may be filling the leadership void left behind by the 2025 captains.

Alabama's 2025 captains, Ty Simpson, Deontae Lawson, Parker Brailsford, and Tim Keenan, are all off to the NFL, meaning new faces will lead the program forward. DeBoer's program has named captains in August, before the first week of the season, in each of the last two seasons, with Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker, Lawson, and Malachi Moore receiving the honors in 2024.

Who will become the Crimson Tide captains in 2026?

Five Candidates for Captaincy in 2026

Senior safety Bray Hubbard - The senior has appeared in 36 games over the last three seasons for Alabama and is one of the most experienced players on the roster. Hubbard was selected as an AFCA second team All-American and Associated Press third team All-American, and was named All-SEC first team by the AP and the conference coaches for his play last year. He tied for the SEC lead with four interceptions and forced three fumbles on 79 total tackles in 2026.



The high school quarterback turned college defender offers the Crimson Tide everything the program needs in a captain. Hubbard stayed at Alabama through the transition from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer. He's already experienced numerous high-leverage moments in college football, having appeared in two SEC Championship Games, and he opted to return to Tuscaloosa for his senior year despite NFL interest.

Junior wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams - The junior has played in 27 games over the last two seasons for Alabama. He electrified the college football world in his freshman season with highlight plays and jaw-dropping elusiveness. Coleman-Williams has 97 receptions for 1554 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last two years and returns in 2026 as one of the program's most experienced offensive players.



"Well, Ryan, you may have someone that's played as many snaps as anyone on our offense," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said in the spring. "That's, again, [roster] turnover speaks to that. But he's taken that on.

"He's taken on a leadership role. In order to lead and be vocal like he has, it's in him. He brings an energy and an enthusiasm that you guys all see. It's nonstop. In order to do that you have to do the work.

"He's always done the work. It feels like he's seeing an opportunity, he continues to raise the work, raise the level, and be efficient in it. He's always worked, I think where he's focusing that attention is really intentional. It's great to see his leadership capabilities. Last year I felt like he took a great step, and now it's on another level. Our team needs that, our offense needs that."

Redshirt senior safety Keon Sabb - The redshirt senior became one of DeBoer's early transfer portal prizes, transferring from Michigan to Alabama two offseasons ago. Sabb has played in 22 games over the last two seasons, as he missed the back half of his 2024 season with a foot injury.



He rehabbed his foot and started all 15 games in 2025, taking his Crimson Tide totals to 93 tackles with three interceptions and 10 pass breakups over two years. It would be uncommon for two players from the same position room to handle captain's duties, but Sabb and Hubbard's experience stands out among their peers.

Redshirt Junior wolf Yhonzae Pierre - The redshirt junior burst onto the scene last season as Alabama's most effective pass rusher. The former 5-star recruit has appeared in 27 games over the last three seasons and has 58 tackles and eight sacks to his name.



He brings a familial legacy to the program as the cousin of former edge rusher Courtney Upshaw, and as the most experienced linebacker on the roster, he offers Alabama a great candidate for captain.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman William Sanders - The redshirt sophomore is the youngest player on the list, but is the most experienced returner in the Crimson Tide offensive line room. Sanders grew up in the Tuscaloosa area and played for the Brookwood Panthers before enrolling in college.



He played in all 15 games in 2025 and two in 2024, rotating into games at left guard. Sanders is one of the top candidates to start at guard and could become the third offensive lineman to become team captain in three seasons.

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