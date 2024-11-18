How to Watch: No. 10 Alabama Football at Oklahoma
The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide hits the road for the final road game of the season as they'll travel to Norman, Okla. to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Alabama performed nearly flawlessly on its last road trip in a victory to Baton Rouge, but this will be the first time the program has made the trip to Gaylord Memorial Stadium since 2002 and the Sooners can make their season with a signature upset in their inaugural year in the SEC.
The Sooners enjoyed a bye week after losing a heartbreaker to the Missouri Tigers in Columbia and have lost four conference games in a row. Alabama is riding a three-game win streak and is looking to stay alive for the SEC Championship and College Football Playoffs.
Here's what you need to know for Saturday's matchup:
How to Watch: No. 10 Alabama at Oklahoma
Who: Alabama (8-2, 4-2 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (5-5, 1-4)
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC/ESPN+
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts).
Series: Oklahoma leads 3-2-1
Last meeting: Alabama defeated the Sooners in the Capital One Orange Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff 45-34. Tua Tagovailoa passed for 318 yards and four touchdowns while the Crimson Tide rushed for 200 yards across 42 carries between Josh Jacobs, Damien Harris and Najee Harris.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide dominated Mercer 52-7 at home behind three touchdowns from Jalen Milroe and two touchdowns from Ryan Williams. The Alabama defense forced three more turnovers as they've now forced 16 in the last five games, making life challenging on opposing offenses.
Last time out, Mercer: The Sooners were off this past week, but went to Missouri two weeks ago and lost 30-23 after losing a fumble for a touchdown in the game's final minutes. Oklahoma's played five conference games and only won at Auburn this season.