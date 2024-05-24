Jalen Milroe Working at Manning Passing Academy
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe will attend the 28th annual Manning Passing Academy camp from June 27-30, per FOX 8’s Garland Gillen.
Milroe will serve as a counselor alongside nine other SEC quarterbacks: Carson Beck (Georgia), Brady Cook (Missouri), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Grant Nussmeier (LSU), Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning (Texas), Graham Mertz (Florida), Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma) and Blake Shapen (Mississippi State).
The Manning Passing Academy is owned and operated by Archie, Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning. The football family created this camp due to the concern that even the “most basic fundamental skills of throwing and catching a football were lacking during a youngster’s developmental years (grades 8-12),” the official camp website wrote.
Gillen also reported that this year’s event at Nicholls State, Thibodaux, La., is the largest ever as there are expected to be 1,500 campers from grades 8-12.
“For 27 years, the Manning Passing Academy has been helping players fully realize their potential on and off of the football field,” the official site says. “Whether you're a QB, RB, WR, or TE, the Manning Passing Academy will help you grasp the fundamentals of your position, and basic offensive and defensive strategies. We've gathered some of the most successful and brightest coaches and players from the professional, college, and high school ranks to help all campers learn from the best.”
Milroe is a great candidate for a counselor position, as in his first year as Alabama's starter this past season, he completed nearly 66 percent of his pass attempts for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. The dual-threat also ran for an additional 531 yards and 12 touchdowns, while leading the Crimson Tide to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Milroe is aiming for Alabama's 19th National Championship victory and the first under new head coach Kalen DeBoer this upcoming season.