Kane Wommack Says Alabama Defensive Back is Ahead of Schedule: Extra Point
Alabama safety Keon Sabb is making noticeable strides in his return from injury, earning praise from defensive coordinator Kane Wommack as the Crimson Tide open fall camp.
Sabb transferred from Michigan before the 2024 season and made an immediate impact in Alabama’s secondary before a lower-body injury against Tennessee sidelined him in October. He missed the final six games of the season but has returned to practice as he works toward regaining a prominent role in 2025.
Wommack said Sabb’s recovery is ahead of schedule, crediting both Sabb’s work ethic and the efforts of Alabama’s training staff.
“Keon is doing a really good job,” Wommack said. “He has truly pushed, our training staff has done a great job with him. I think he's ahead of really every marker we had in the offseason for him. We weren't sure if he was going to be able to go to the level he's going right now at the beginning of fall camp, but he is. He's here. I don't know if I could put a number on it exactly, but he's out there playing with our guys. He's comfortable enough to be able to do that.”
Wommack emphasized that while Sabb’s physical recovery is on track, the mental and physical challenges of returning to game shape are just as important.
“Sometimes those injuries, right, you’ve got to build a callous, right, of coming back,” Wommack said. “And I think that's something he's really pushing himself right now to get ready for the season.”
Sabb echoed his coach after practice, saying he feels “really close” to being ready for the opener and credited Alabama’s training and strength staff, led by Jeff Allen and David Ballou, for their work throughout his rehab.
Alabama opens its season Aug. 30 against Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium.