Live Updates: What the Alabama Coaching Staff Said After Alabama Lost to Florida State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala -- The Alabama coaching staff is set for its normal Monday press conference in the Mal Moore Athletic Facility. The Crimson Tide coaches face lingering questions from the program's 31-17 loss to Florida State and must reset things quickly as the team welcomes Louisiana-Monroe in Week 2.
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb begins the scheduled press conference and he'll be followed by defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. The pair has a lot to discuss as both sides of the ball played poorly in the season opener. They'll be followed by head coach Kalen DeBoer who'll give the media an injury update on several key Crimson Tide players as well as address other problems from the weekend.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer
- I think there's a few times Ty could've avoided running by just ripping it. That comes along. Just cut it loose when you see the read. When it is what you practiced, trust and believe it. There's a time or two where he could've made some decisions that were better. The effort was there, trying to fight for every inch he could. He takes ownership and thats what we do from the coaching staff down to the players.
- I completely believe that you play like you practice. That's what's so surprising. Communication and effort and the urgency from drill to drill. We stress it every single day and every moment of practice. A lot of it is just going out there and enjoying things. These guys put the work in. We're not building you to be a track team. We've got to translate it into football.
- The players just have to go out there and cut it loose. Go out and do you. Enjoy football and play with an edge. You've really got something to prove now. There's obviously a piece to this weekend where we fell short. So go out there and get it done.
- There's a lot of consequences that go along with penalties. There's got to be better judgement when we get in those spots. You know the quarterback is going to protected. We've got to learn and understand the consequences of penalties. It's certainly addressed and now they've got to do it. When they don't do it and they make those mistakes there's consequences.
- The only thing I can look into is human nature is when it goes well and you end up in the endzone there's just human nature there's a let off. That was awesome to score after a nine-minute drive. We went out there an executed a lot of drives. We just have to go out there and sustain it. It's not automatic when you get to their territory. You've got to go out there and make it happen.
- I thought defensively we were pretty honed in. Just trying to figure out why our communication was a little bit slower. These guys have already shown me yesterday how bad they want it and how they want to respond. These aren't learning moments anymore.
- I think we'll continue and work to figure out what Ryan Williams' role is in terms of slot receiver. Last year he had a great season on the outside. We felt like we liked his matchups in the slot in fall camp. You can get him into different directions and into the flat. We'll keep assessing that. This week will be trickier, but it allows someone else to step up.
- These guys are great kids, they've got high character, they want it bad. It's just showing them. A lot of times they already know. Making sure we continue to be intentional. Be intentional on what we're trying to accomplish.
- You've got to finish. You've got to get the stops, but it has to happen on the very first play.
- I think you saw things coming together in the second half, but it was just too late.
- We're disappointed in some effort things that happens. It surprises you sometimes when it happens, especially with certain guys. There are some other things that fall under hesitancy. We've just got to be quicker to get to a spot.
- Jah-Marien Latham had a lower body injury, will be day-to-day. Isaiah Horton with a lower body injury is limited and is day-to-day and expected to be full go by the end of the week. Ryan Williams will go through the concussion protocol. Jaeden Roberts is fully cleared, but needs time to build reps. Tim Keenan is week-to-week, but is out this week and Jam Miller is still week-to-week but DeBoer is optimistic on his progress.
- First of all condolences to Lee Roy Jordan and his family.
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb
- Germie's going to stay out there. Ryan's one of our better playmakers so you're trying to find ways to get him the ball. Throughout time our offense has shown balance.
- Kevin Riley showed up, he showed a good burst. We had 20 rushes, you always want to have 25-30 touches with the running backs.
- I just start with Germie Bernard, that's what it's supposed to look like. His desire and passion for the game, whether its a run block or a pass play, that's the gold standard. If it's not what Germ's doing then it's not good enough. I thought Rico Scott played really hard. I think that room understands what it takes to win a football game.
- I did think there were times we didn't look as strong in the second quarter. These are things we'll work on in practice. I think you can see we didn't have as good a second and third drive as we did the first.
- I think some of it, the later part, the run game can be a softening process, you hope you can get the lead and then put the hammer down with the run game. We didn't get that opportunity. I think some of the adjustments they made were good. The biggest part is staying on the field. We've got to have better efficiency on first and second down.
- I thought the pass protection, Kadyn Proctor had a pretty good day, there was a couple late pressure. Interior pressure there was a bit of an issue, which is alway the hardes for a QB. Overall three sacks is not where you want to be. I think we had 40-some attempts, which is not where you want to live either.
- The progression is very beneficial for a quarterback. For Ty you've got to keep instilling the progressions in practice.
Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack
- I think some of the effort issues, I think we have guys who show up with great energy and effort, but that didn't show up on Saturday. We're going to to allow our players to get it fixed.
- I think about the pattern we've established of going on the road. On the road we've got to protect our sideline.
- 100% those things will be fixed. And looking forward to getting it fixed.
- I think there's a pattern right now of teams moving laterally in the one-plus quarterback run those are things we have to look at. Schematically, what do I need to do to give our team the best chance to be successful.
- In the second half I tried to call more pressure. We were able to do that some, but we let a quarterback out of the pocket.
- We were not surprised by anything. We were prepared for a number of things that they were doing. We've got to own that as coaches and players.
- I think there's going to be moments - there's going to be guys who've earned opportunities to play. We'll reflect on the rep base that you see moving forward.
- I thought we played timid. I thought we let adversity put us on our heels and we played hesistant at times.
- There were leveraging issues in terms of being decisive and getting off blocks.
- I think sometimes one of our keys to victory when you're playing a team who moves laterally there's an element of patience, but once the play is declared we've got to finish with violence.
- "Highly disappointing... We played too much on our heels... We've got to do a better job on the sidelines... I've got great confidence in our players..The level of ownership has been really strong."
