Nick Saban Highlights Ryan Williams' Early Season Success: 'This Guy Reminds Me of Amari Cooper'

Former Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban praised the freshman sensation Ryan Williams on College Gameday, comparing him to an Alabama legend.

Mason Woods

Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) celebrates an assistant coach after scoring a touchdown agains the South Florida Bulls at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-16. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, on his weekly appearance on College Gameday, took an opportunity to highlight impressive freshman players who have started this season on a high note.

The legendary coach named none other than the Crimson Tide's freshman sensation Ryan Williams, who through just two games has logged an impressive six receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

"Ryan Williams is a mature competitor. He's one of the most mature kids I've ever recruited," Saban said, "And what that tells you, when a guy is a mature competitor, is he can focus on the things that matter. And for a 17-year old guy, this guy is explosive, he's got great hands, he can run after the catch - I think this guy reminds me of Amari Cooper when he was a freshman."

Amari Cooper put together one of the most impressive freshman seasons ever in a Crimson Tide uniform, hauling in 59 receptions for a thousand yards in 2012 and playing a key role in helping Alabama win the National Title.

While the comparison certainly comes with lofty expectations, Williams has made it clear himself that he wants to be one of the best receivers in program history.

On his new podcast, "New Wave Podcast," which he hosts with fellow Crimson Tide freshman Jaylen MBakwe, Williams said when discussing his favorite Alabama wide outs, "Watching [Devonta Smith], Smitty's my number one. My dog won the Heisman, I got to give it to him. But don't think I'm not coming for you my boy."

At this point of the season, Williams is on pace for over a thousand yards and over 10 touchdowns, something that would be in line with Saban's comparison of Amari Cooper.

The freshman is listed for the first time this week as an official starter, and will take on a strong Wisconsin defense that has held teams to under 21 points in the first two weeks.

