Nick Saban, Two Former Players Listed on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
On Jan. 10, long-time Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced his retirement, sending the sports world into a mass jaw-drop.
The 72-year-old's age and inimitable success over the years made him immediately eligible for a spot in the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class following his retirement, and on Monday that became a reality as the National Football Foundation included Saban on the ballot for the next class.
Alabama will now have 24 players and coaches inducted into the National Football Foundation's College Football Hall of Fame as former Heisman Trophy-winning running back Mark Ingram and former All-American offensive tackle Chris Samuels are also a part of the 2025 b.
Mark Ingram: 2009 unanimous First Team All-American and the Tide's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner…Named Offensive MVP of the 2010 BCS National Championship after posting 116 rush yards and two TDs…2009 SEC Offensive Player of the Year led the conference in rushing (1,658) and total TDs (20) in 2009.
Chris Samuels: 1999 unanimous First Team All-American and Outland Trophy recipient...Two-time First Team All-SEC selection who led the Tide to a 1999 conference title…SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner who did not allow a sack the entire 1999 season and blocked for 1,000-yard rusher Shawn Alexander.
Nick Saban: Boasts the most national championships in FBS history, winning four BCS titles and three CFP championships during his career…First coach in history to win a national title with two different FBS schools (LSU, Alabama) since the inception of the AP Poll in 1936 and finished career with the sixth-most wins (292) all-time in FBS history…Led Bama to a top 10 final ranking in 16-consecutive seasons, including 12 top five finishes, and won 11 conference titles and 19 bowl games overall.
If they receive enough votes, Alabama could increase its College Football Hall of Fame representation to 24 players and coaches. The 2025 voting deadline is July 1.
The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2025 at the Bellagio Hotel & Resort, and they will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2025 season.
Alabama in the College Football Hall of Fame
- Cornelius Bennett
- Johnny Mack Brown
- John Cain
- Sylvester Croom
- Harry Gilmer
- John Hannah
- Millard "Dixie" Howell
- Pooley Hubert
- Don Hutson
- Mark Ingram (if voted)
- Lee Roy Jordan
- E.J. Junior
- Antonio Langham
- Woodrow Lowe
- Marty Lyons
- Vaughn Mancha
- Johnny Musso
- Billy Neighbors
- Ozzie Newsome
- Nick Saban (if voted)
- Chris Samuels (if voted)
- Fred Sington
- Riley Smith
- Derrick Thomas