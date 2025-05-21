Nick Saban Wins Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent
It's no secret that Nick Saban experienced vast successes throughout his 17 seasons as the Alabama football coach. On Tuesday, Saban accrued another distinction to add to his list of accomplishments: a Sports Emmy Award.
Saban was announced as the winner of the Sports Emmy for outstanding personality and emerging on-air talent. After his January 2024 retirement from the Alabama head coaching post, Saban joined ESPN's College GameDay, where he has been positively received.
The seven-time national champion beat out multiple prominent names in the world of sports, including another retired head coach who won multiple national titles (former Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright).
Saban was adamant upon joining forces with ESPN's programming that it was still important to him to shed light on the coaches' side of things. To that end, it was a stated goal of Saban's to help coaches "express what they'd like to express," whether that be about players, positions or more.
The first season in his new role for the legendary coach was not the last. Saban will be part of GameDay once again for the upcoming college football season. In 2024, the show visited two Alabama games: a home win against Georgia last September and a road trouncing of LSU last November.
Earlier on Tuesday, Saban joked that it must have been a bad year for Emmy nominees for himself to be considered. Despite only having been a part of College GameDay for one season so far, he has already accumulated his share of memorable moments on the program.