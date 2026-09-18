Three Matchups That Will Decide Alabama's Week 3 Game Against Florida State

After taking down Kentucky on the road on Saturday, Alabama aims to earn win No. 3 of the 2026 season on Sept. 19 at home against Florida State.

The Crimson Tide had won every season opener since 2002, but Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and company ended that streak last season in Tallahassee. It's now Kalen DeBoer and Alabama's turn to host in Tuscaloosa.

Here are three matchups that will decide Alabama's Week 3 matchup against Florida State.

Alabama Defensive Backs vs. Florida State Wide Receivers

The Seminoles have a decent amount of talented pass-catchers, as quarterback Ashton Daniels has really spread the ball around through two games. FSU wide receivers Duce Robinson, Micahi Danzy and Jayvan Boggs each have between four and six receptions for a combined 144 yards. On top of it all, running back Samuel Singleton Jr. leads the Seminoles in all receiving categories with six receptions for 94 yards and is the recipient of both of Daniels' touchdown passes.

The variety of playmakers should keep the Crimson Tide cornerbacks and other secondary members busy. Alabama's DB room has been labeled as one of the best in the country, and another game shutting down an air attack will add to that resume.

Cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee Jr. are the main players to keep an eye on, but Husky Red Morgan will also serve an important role against Florida State. Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has addressed his wide array of depth in the secondary recently, as starting safeties Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb will need to be on their game, along with reserves such as Ivan Taylor, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and Jireh Edwards.

Keelon Russell vs. Chris Jones

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell didn't have his best performance against Kentucky, especially in the first half due to his three turnovers. 2025 Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson listed his mistakes after numerous games, and Russell has followed suit in Week 1 and Week 2. The Seminoles are 124th of 138 FBS teams in passing yards allowed this season with 351 per game, so this should be an opportunity for Russell to take advantage through the air.

Florida State linebacker Chris Jones will do everything in his power to get in Russell's way and interrupt the passing lanes. Jones transferred after two seasons at Southern Miss and logged 134 total tackles in 2025 — the seventh most in the country — 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception. The All-Sun Belt First Team selection had eight games with 10-plus tackles. Through two games in Tallahassee, he is tied for the team lead in tackles with 15.

Ashton Daniels and Ousmane Kromah vs. Alabama's Defensive Front

As previously stated, FSU has threatening receivers, but a lot of the offense relies on Daniels' legs. Daniels is a familiar name to Alabama, as he threw for 259 yards, a touchdown and an interception, plus he logged 108 rushing yards on 23 carries in last year's Iron Bowl for Auburn. He has run for 71 yards and a score on 16 carries (4.4 yards per rush) in his first two games of 2026.

Running back Ousmane Kromah is another key piece in the Seminoles' system. He's up to 36 carries for 231 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and a pair of scores. 22 of these attempts, 116 of these yards and one of these touchdowns came in Florida State's 27-24 loss to SMU. Kromah put these numbers on the then-No. 19 team in the country.

Nevertheless, Alabama's defense is certainly capable of shutting FSU's rushing attack down. The Crimson Tide is fifth in the country in rushing yards allowed with 32.5 per game. The Seminoles will likely be enticed to run the ball on third-and-short, but Alabama has become a wall at the line of scrimmage as it has allowed just one third-down conversion in 23 attempts.

Reigning SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week Caleb Woodson will be someone to watch in this area, and the same is said for the conference's Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week Devan Thompkins.

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