Three Things To Watch at Alabama A-Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football finishes up spring practice next week, but puts its annual A-Day Spring Game on display this Saturday for the fans to come to Tuscaloosa and see the upcoming edition of the Crimson Tide.

Why isn't A-Day the last practice of the spring session? Bryant-Denny Stadium is hosting country singer Morgan Wallen the following Saturday, making April 11 the ideal date to host the spring game.

The departure of the spring transfer portal window and a healthier spring practice period mean the Crimson Tide faithful will once again be treated to a competition-style event with an offense-versus-defense scoring system, similar to Kalen DeBoer's first A-Day.

Alabama football program enters its third season under DeBoer with several question marks, but here are the three biggest things to keep your eyes on in Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend.

Which Quarterback Operates the Offense More Efficiently?

Alabama football is introducing its third new starting quarterback in three seasons this season after Ty Simpson entered the NFL Draft. The problem? We don't quite know which of the Crimson Tide's two talented signal-callers will earn the job. Saturday's scrimmage will be the first chance for Alabama fans to see redshirt junior Austin Mack and redshirt freshman Keelon Russell operate the offense with the starting role on the line.

Mack has been in Kalen DeBoer's offense for three seasons now, after enrolling early at Washington and then transferring to Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide head coach. He stands at 6-foot-6 and has just enough athleticism to be dangerous when plays break down. Mack's arm talent has never been in question, as his height and wingspan allow him to torque the football into tight windows. He was Simpson's immediate backup in 2025 and completed 24 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in four games of action. Does the veteran have enough command of the offense to secure the starting quarterback job? Saturday's A-Day scrimmage won't be the be-all end-all moment for the quarterback competition, but Mack can take a step forward by protecting the football and delivering downfield throws that showcase his arm talent.

Russell is the apple of every Alabama fan's eye as the former 5-star recruit skyrocketed up recruiting rankings last season after winning Elite 11. The two-time Texas 6A State Champion enrolled early and began learning the Crimson Tide offense last spring, but only played in two games last fall in mop up duty. The dual-threat talent has a lightning quick release, shows the ability to excel when plays break down, and seems to have a natural feel for the game. Are his natural talents enough to supplant Mack and take the starting quarterback job? A mistake-free scrimmage, while mixing in a few "wow plays" in front of fans, would go a long way toward Russell's desire to become the starter.

How Will the Offensive Line Shake Out and Can Alabama Run the Football?

The Crimson Tide is replacing four starters from last season's starting offensive line. On the surface, that sounds like bad news, but it could be viewed as a positive when considering how disappointing Alabama was offensively in the run game.

Alabama finished 123rd in the nation in rushing the football in 2025, averaging 104.1 yards per game on the ground, putting immense pressure on the passing game in the process. The Crimson Tide must improve on the ground in 2026, and that starts with four new starters on the offensive line.

Left Tackle

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb declared redshirt freshman Jackson Lloyd the Crimson Tide's new starter at left tackle early in spring camp, but DeBoer seemed a bit less committed when he addressed the situation. How will Lloyd look in front of fans in Bryant-Denny? Is the former 5-star recruit ready to step into one of the most important spots on the offensive line? Lloyd came to Alabama as a multi-sport athlete in high school, and the coaching staff has raved about his athleticism since his arrival. Will Lloyd be able to handle speed rushers better than his predecessor? Will Alabama have other options if Lloyd doesn't look the part on Saturday?

Left Guard

The Crimson Tide used numerous left guards in 2025 without ever finding a tried and true solution. The trial and error at left guard continues on Saturday at A-Day as the Crimson Tide showcases incoming Texas transfer Nick Brooks, Ole Miss transfer Ethan Fields, redshirt sophomore Casey Poe, or even true freshman Chris Brooks at this position. How will DeBoer approach this spot at A-Day? Does it even matter, as redshirt sophomore William Sanders has been hurt and expects to compete for the role in the fall?

Center

Is Racin Delgatty the guy to man the middle for the Crimson Tide? Alabama lost two-year starter Parker Brailsford to the NFL Draft and therefore needs a new center for the 2026 season. DeBoer dipped into the FCS level and found Delgatty from Cal Poly. Will the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder be able to play football at the SEC level? The coaches have raved about his work ethic during spring camp, but Saturday's scrimmage offers fans a first look at the transfer.

What will Alabama do if Delgatty isn't the answer?

The Crimson Tide went into the transfer portal and got Kayden Strayhorn from Michigan, who played center and guard in high school at IMG. Strayhorn projects as a center but needs more time to develop his craft and shape his body for the highest levels of college football.

Right Guard

The right guard spot is the first spot on the offensive line that may look similar to last season. Sophomore Michael Carroll played right tackle last season, said he wants to stay at right tackle before spring football camp, but has spent most of the time this spring at right guard. Carroll could be just keeping the spot warm until Sanders is back in action, and then moving back to tackle, or Carroll could be preparing for a long-term switch to guard. A-Day won't really reveal the answer, but it will be interesting to watch the former 5-star prospect play his high school position.

Right Tackle

The one spot that had a returning starter on the offensive line, Michael Carroll, is now up in the air. Alabama has utilized Mississippi State transfer Jayvin James primarily at right tackle this spring, but he won't be the only one fans see on Saturday. Texas transfer Nick Brooks has spent time there, along with JUCO Tyrell Miller.



Will Carroll ultimately move back to right tackle? Does the coaching staff like someone else there, leaving Carroll to stay at guard, or does this position become problematic for the Crimson Tide in 2026?

How Does Alabama Replace Experienced Inside Linebackers?

Alabama's 2025 defense featured three veteran inside linebackers in Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson and Nikhai Hill-Green. All three are out of eligibility and off to make professional careers, leaving the Crimson Tide with a big hole to fill in the middle of the defense.

Caleb Woodson transferred into the Capstone from Virginia Tech and has received rave reviews for his leadership and ability to absorb the defensive playbook. The senior appears to have one of the two inside linebacker spots locked up, leaving the second vacant for a number of young players to fight over.

QB Reese and Luke Metz appear to be the first two players up for the second inside backer spot, both players have been praised for outstanding work ethics, but neither brings much experience to position. Metz has seven tackles to his name, while Reese has six, and most came on special teams. Both linebackers were underrated high school prospects with big hitting capabilities, but getting ready to play down-in, down-out is an even greater task.

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