Two Key Special Teams Positions with Ongoing Competition for Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Since Will Reichard's departure for the NFL after the 2023 season, Alabama has made one field goal of 50 yards or more: Graham Nicholson's 51-yarder against Michigan in the 19-13 loss in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Conor Talty did not attempt a kick in the 50-yard range last season. His longest make was 48 yards against Missouri, and he was 7-of-10 overall on field goal attempts in the 40 to 49-yard range. Partially because of the limited range (and partially because of Kalen DeBoer's aggressiveness on offense), Alabama went for it on fourth down more than any team in the SEC with 36 attempts on the season.

However, the Crimson Tide might be more comfortable attempting kicks from longer distances in 2026 because both Talty and Marshall transfer Lorcan Quinn connected from 58 yards out during Sunday's practice inside Bryant-Denny Stadium according to DeBoer.

"Kicker is extremely competitive right now," DeBoer said Monday. "I'm not afraid to brag on these guys, they both kicked at the end of a two-minute period yesterday, went back-to-back, I gave both guys a shot from 58, and both of them hit it... It was really no-doubters when they hit it. These guys are competing, and they're battling.

"Like I've said all along, two extremely talented guys, so that competition is still going."

Since the attempts happened inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, it was as close to a game-like environment as Alabama's kickers will get before the season starts.

Talty was 16-of-23 field goal attempts for the Crimson Tide last season while Quinn went 21 for 26 with a long of 55 yards. Alabama could utilize a system where both kickers are used in different roles. with one handling kickoffs while the other does field goals. Or one could handle longer kicks while one is in charge of close-range field goals. The coaches could also just pick one guy to do it all. Either way, it sounds like Alabama likes its two options at kicker.

DeBoer was also asked how things were going at punter, and he said it is an ongoing position that he is not quite ready to name. He has previously named senior North Alabama transfer Adam Watford, junior Anderson Green and Asparuhov as contenders for the starting punter job.

"We're not ready to declare anyone in the specialists," DeBoer explained. "They've got a timeline that's a little different than the quarterback one, just because, yes you've got to work with your snapper and holder as far as the field goal kicker, but the quarterback, to me, you'd love to have more reps like we're going to get with Keelon like we'll get with the full offense here in the week ahead."

Alabama is less than two weeks away from the season opener at home against East Carolina on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m.

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