Weather Outlook For Georgia at Alabama on Saturday
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs make the trip from Athens to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 5's marquee game of the week. ESPN's College GameDay comes to town along with thousands of fans looking to celebrate the two programs going head to head.
Luckily for those planning on coming to Tuscaloosa the weather couldn't look any better. Hurricane Helene is reportedly scheduled to hit land late Thursday but appears to be heading east through the Florida panhandle and into Georgia.
Friday, Sept. 27
Early arrivers looking to enjoy a Tuscaloosa weekend couldn't ask for a better forecast as reports indicate the highs will be 81-degrees and there is only a 10-percent chance of rain. The humidity rises a bit in the evening as the temperatures fall, but no rain is expected for those looking to spend time on The Strip. The evening low is reportedly 58-degrees.
Saturday, Sept. 28
The weather should be perfect for tailgaters and late arrivers as reports call for a high of 82-degrees with a slight breeze. The evening temperatures are expected to drop so consider a jacket or quarter-zip for the game as the low is listed at 59-degrees with the slight breeze continuing. The sun is scheduled to set right at 6:28 p.m. CT meaning the Bryant-Denny Stadium lights should be in full effect by the start of the second quarter.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Tuscaloosa sends the traveler off as they came in with sunny skies and mild humidity on Sunday. The high is reportedly 81-degrees without a worry of rain for those soaking up the town before departure.