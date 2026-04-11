What Kalen DeBoer Said After A-Day Scrimmage
The Crimson Tide head coach spent time with the media after a scrimmage in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. --
- I thought the quarterbacks looked more comfortable today. Both sides trying to get back to basics today and there's some double checking here and there. We've got to get to clean all the time. That goes along with the installs. Red zone, you've got to be clean. We were very good in the red zone last year as a team and we've got to keep working on it for this upcoming season. We'll do a lot of two-minute drill next week and more red zone work.
- It's hard when the quarterback is non-contact, but I thought the defensive line did a good job of getting pressure. The key is them all working together. Last year we improved when everyone got on the same page and did their job. I think once and a while we struggle rushing as a unit. That's an area we can improve up front.
- We have to continue to execute on defense with pressures. We know the different variations of things we can do defensively. There's a lot we put in. Up front we need to continue to build and grow. We're always working on tackling and pursuit. The effort stuff has to happen and it's a must. It's a matter of execution at that point.
- Ryan William's consistency is something that was great to see this spring. We expect elite performances. He's an elite player on our football team. He's getting even more consistent catching the ball, not only the easy ones, but also the hard ones too.
- With EJ Crowell, not a lot of reps this spring but he has a lot to learn. The contact and physicality is something to get used to when you come from high school. He's got the strength and we're optimistic. He needs to learn the scheme and get comfortable in the offense.
- Yes, to be clear Austin Mack is dinged up but he'll be ok.
- The last part of spring Michael Carroll played mostly at guard. There's some things he can do in the bigger matchups. He's a flex guy, but he's taken more guard reps this spring.
- I do feel like the communication, technique and execution is getting better on the offensive line. The guys are on the same page, not a lot of busted assignments. I thought for the most part we're getting the play off to a good start here.
- There's time where the running game looked good. You're trying to wear them down in a game, but in a scrimmage its tough. It's hard to say which group had the most consistency. Both sides of the ball were trying to keep it simple. There's more complexity you can do defensively. We can hang our hats on a few things. There are some backs who stood out.
- We just had to limit Austin Mack today. He'll be fine but just limited this week. We'll also have to evaluate Noah Rodgers. We'll see what that looks like.
- Beautiful day for football. A lot of situational stuff we can get into. It was a good back and forth and you can see how we orchestrate things for the offense and to create situations.
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JOE GAITHER
Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6