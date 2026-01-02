What Kalen DeBoer Said After Getting Crushed By Indiana

No. 9 Alabama went to the Rose Bowl and saw its season end at the hands of No. 1 Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. The Hoosiers dominated the contest and defeated the Crimson Tide 38-3.

The Hoosiers out-gained the Crimson Tide 407 to 193 and opened the game on a 24-0 run. Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza had a strong game, passing for 192 yards with three touchdowns as he led his offense to convert 9-of-13 on third down.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer spent time with the media after the game discussing what went wrong for his program in Pasadena.

DeBoer - Ty Simpson had an injury and really wanted to go out there. He feels like he let down the team and there's no way that's the case. He went out there and tried to battle. Austin Mack being ready to go did some nice things out there but was put in a tough spot. I'm proud of all our team, but that was the situation with Ty.

DeBoer - They're very good. Their trigger man made all the throws and they continued to wear us down. They executed at a high level on both sides of the ball. You've got to tip your cap to coach Cignetti. They're all aligned in execution and that's what they did today.

DeBoer - Just felt like it was one of those games where you have to take advantage of possessions and when you don't get it, it's the wrong decisions. Worst case scenario you want to hold them to a field goal, but it didn't work out that way. We tried to do the punt and hard count to give me a little more time to talk through the play call. I was committed to going for it and wanting to make it happen. You've got to be careful as a head coach. We had to take advantage of every possession to end up the way we wanted to.

DeBoer - You've got guys who are moving on and it's the last game they play here. You've got guys you're laying the groundwork for the future for. The fine line in preparing and moving on is such a fine line. You've got to start over from scratch and commit to a common goal together. It may not feel like a fine line, but it's a fine line to being here and being at the top. You've got to put the work it and we'll get back to work and start all over again.

Bernard - I want to give glory to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ. Even though it didn't go the way we wanted it was a blessing. There's a lot to be grateful for.

Keenan - I really appreciate these guys. I would go to war with them again if I had to.

Bernard - Our motto this year was "unbreakable" our team was very resilient and I'm going to remember how our brotherhood was.

Germie Bernard - No, we did a great job of watching film and our coaches put together a great gameplan. It came down to us not being able to execute and turned into a rough game for us.

Tim Keenan - Indiana did a great job of playing their game. I wasn't good enough and the defense wasn't able to do our jobs. Indiana had a great plan for us and executed well.

Germie Bernard - It's been one of the best decisions I've made to come to Alabama. I'm grateful for Coach DeBoer for allowing me to come back to Washington and come to Alabama. Coach DeBoer is a great leader and he's elevated my career.

DeBoer - Yeah, got to give a tip of the hat to Indiana and everything they did today. For us, it's a lot of emotions right now. We can be upset because losing doesn't sit well with us. We can be frustrated about it. That's what our program's going to be. We've got to use that emotion moving forward, but we're also proud. Proud of what we accomplished.



It's hard to look at the players in the eye because they gave the program all they had. Our guys were all in. They were committed and it showed up in our actions throughout the season. It doesn't sit well with us but after today all we can do is move on.