What Ryan Grubb Said About Left Guard and Right Tackle
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama football was back on the practice field for the second time in fall camp as the season gets underway. One of the biggest questionmarks facing the Crimson Tide is how the program will replace two starters along the offensive line. Alabama lost left guard Tyler Booker to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL Draft and right tackle Elijah Pritchett to Nebraska in the transfer portal this offseason, leaving two positions to be filled ahead of the first game.
Left guard appears to be a two-man race through two days of fall camp between Geno VanDeMark and Texas A&M transfer Kam Dewberry.
"Dewberry and Geno have been battling it out over there primarily," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "Both those guys, Kam has done a really good job of being mobile and physical at the point of attack. Geno is a super savvy player that can play all over the place and snap the ball, play center, and play guard.
I think the physicality piece is going to be a big part. Playing next to KP [Kadyn Proctor], obviously, takes a little heat off of them, just as far as where they're at, but also you can look at it in terms of, it might put some pressure on them too because that's the side of the ball where you're going to want to be able to be aggressive and go after people."
While the left guard spot is still being fought for, the Crimson Tide seems to have its new right tackle ready to go. Redshirt sophomore Wilkin Formby saw sporadic action last season at right tackle, but appears ready to take on a full time role in 2025.
"I think right now he has [taken command of the position]. I think he's done a good job. I thought he had a good spring and played through some injuries, and is getting healthy now," Grubb said. "I think he's done a good job. He's a smart player. He's learning how to play with the strength that he's acquired. I think he's a much more physical player than he was last year. I think he did a ton of work with Coach Ballou as far as changing his body type."
Alabama has 18 more fall camp practices before its first game week against Florida State, leaving Dewberry and VanDeMark plenty of time to battle for the left guard position. The Crimson Tide takes Friday off and then returns for the first day in full pads on Saturday.