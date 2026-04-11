What We Learned from Alabama's A-Day Scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama held some semblance of an A-Day scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon with drives for every quarterbacks plus some live red zone periods at the end of the scrimmage.

Here are some of the biggest things we learned from Saturday's performance.

Quarterback competition isn't over, but one had a better day

The Alabama coaching staff made sure it didn't show its hand at all in who is leading the quarterback competition. Both Austin Mack and Keelon Russell got four drives apiece, two each with the first-team offense and two-each with the second-team offense.

There were no official stats during A-Day, but by BamaCentral's count, Mack was 6-of-12 for 101 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Russell went 21 for 33 for 243 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. After the scrimmage, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said Mack has been limited in practice and is "dinged up" but will be alright. This is why Russell got more reps.

Russell looked like the better quarterback on Saturday, but this competition is far from over. Even though Mack was limited, he still played a decent amount. It's hard to compare the two though knowing that Mack was not at 100 percent. Alabama's coaching staff likely will not name a starting quarterback until a few weeks into fall camp.

Both freshmen quarterbacks, Jett Thomalla and Tayden-Evan Kaawa, also got to go out for one drive. Russell was able to lead a touchdown drive with both the first-team offense and first-team defense.

Offense still trying to get run game going

A major theme throughout the spring for Ryan Grubb has been improving the running game. Alabama showed its commitment to the run game with four of the first five plays on the first series with the first-team offense being run plays.

The Crimson Tide has a talented defensive front, but establishing a consistent rushing attack was a struggle. There were good moments from all the running backs, and true freshman Trae'Shawn Brown showed how special he can be for the Tide. However, there were still too many negative or short gains overall.

According to BamaCentral's stats, redshirt sophomore Kevin Riley had 10 carries for 12 yards. Daniel Hill rushed 10 times for 31 yards, and AK Dear had four carries for two yards. Brown ran it six times for 19 yards.

Those numbers aren't going to get it done in the SEC.

"I would just like to see us all coming together and being physical, opening up big gaps," offensive lineman Michael Carroll said. "We're just going to continue to build on what we did today."

Kane Wommack's defense is still swarming

From the stands, it definitely appeared that the more energetic sideline on Saturday was the east sideline housing the defense. Whenever a run was stuff, pass intercepted or big hit made, Kane Wommack's defense and staff erupted on the sidelines.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. picked off Mack on a deep ball during Mack's second series. Dijon Lee Jr. snagged an interception off of Russell during the red zone periods at the end of the scrimmage. There were several other near interceptions, including one by freshman Jordan Edmonds.

The Crimson Tide's front seven also stifled the majority of the offense's rushing attempts. Wommack is now in Year 3 in Tuscaloosa and brings back a lot of key starters and contributors from a season ago. He also got some help from the portal with players like Devan Thompkins, Caleb Woodson and Desmond Umeozulu. The defense looked liked the more game-ready side on Saturday.

"I thought they did a good job getting pressure in different ways," DeBoer said. "The key to me is that they're all working together."

Shaky special teams

Alabama returns its starting kicker from a season ago in redshirt junior Conor Talty, but Talty might not be the Crimson Tide's starter this fall. Marshall transfer Lorcan Quinn had a perfect day, making multiple kicks of more than 45 yards while Talty missed a 38-yard field goal.

Alex Asparuhov only got to attempt a punt once (with no other special teams players out on the field besides the snapper and returner Ryan Coleman-Williams. Asparuhov shanked the attempt, and special teams coach Jay Nunez was not pleased.

Room and time for improvement

Normally A-Day signals the end of spring football for the Crimson Tide, but between the way the calendar fell and the Morgan Wallen concert in Bryant-Denny Stadium next weekend, Alabama is not done with spring practice in 2026.

The Crimson Tide will still practice two more times next week before officially transitioning into the offseason. They will be working on situational settings like two-minute drill and red zone.

"Unique situation with our practices, two of them still being next week, so we're not done yet," DeBoer said. "Get back to work Tuesday and Thursday. So got lot of opportunities get better. A lot of situational work that we can we can get to."

The season opener against East Carolina is 146 days away.

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