Four Alabama Players Win Super Bowl LX: Roll Call

Four former Alabama football players were part of the celebration Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60.

Seattle’s former Alabama contingent was led by Josh Jobe, who finished with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended. Jarran Reed added two tackles, while Robbie Ouzts and Jalen Milroe were inactive. For New England, Anfernee Jennings recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defended, while Christian Barmore posted three tackles. Tight end C.J. Dippre was inactive.

Seattle leaned on a dominant defensive performance and a strong outing from Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to defeat New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX. The Seahawks consistently disrupted Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, bringing him down six times and forcing three turnovers as they pulled away in the second half.

The victory extended Alabama’s streak of producing at least one Super Bowl champion, reinforcing the program’s continued presence on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, February 9, 2026

The No. 21 Alabama women’s basketball team fell 72-69 to Texas A&M on Sunday in a back-and-forth SEC matchup.

Alabama had three players score in double figures, led by Jessica Timmons with 19 points and eight rebounds. Ta’Mia Scott added 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including four 3-pointers, while Essence Cody finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Texas A&M was led by Ny’Ceara Pryor with 20 points as the Aggies capitalized at the free throw line to close out the win.

Alabama baseball opens its season this weekend at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, hosting Washington State for a three-game series. First pitch is set for Friday at 4 p.m., followed by Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Alabama Baseball is BACK‼️ See you on Opening Weekend!😄🙌



🆚 Washington State

📍 Sewell-Thomas Stadium

⏰ Fri. 4 PM | Sat. 2 PM | Sun. 1 PM#RollTide | @AlabamaBSB pic.twitter.com/LpuroZVwo0 — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) February 8, 2026

Bud Cauley finished tied for 69th at the WM Phoenix Open, posting rounds of 70-71-69-75 to close at 1-over for the tournament.

Sunday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Women’s basketball: Texas A&M 72, No. 21 Alabama 69

Monday Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

No Events

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

February 9, 1942: Coming off a Cotton Bowl win, Alabama had 54 players report for spring practices. Coach Frank Thomas noted that with the escalation of World War II he didn’t know if the Crimson Tide would field a team in the fall. If it did, the top returning players were expected to be Al Sabo, George Weeks, Don Whitmire, Joe Domnanovich and Russ Craft. — Bryant Museum

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

”Big Daddy” — The gravestone of Don Whitmire at Arlington National Cemetery. As a rear admiral the All-American tackle at Alabama (1941-1942) and Navy (1943-1944) directed the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

