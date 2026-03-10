Former Alabama Cornerback Re-Signs With Reigning Super Bowl Champions: Roll Call

Josh Jobe has re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks following a career year in 2025, where he emerged as a key piece of a stifling Super Bowl champion defense.

Jobe was the No. 2 corner for Seattle last season, starting 15 games and recording 12 passes defended and an interception in the regular season. He had a second interception in the playoffs for Seattle en route to a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Jobe will make 24 million dollars over three years, a generational payout for a player who began his career as an undrafted free agent. Jobe won a national championship with Alabama in 2020 as a sophomore in 2020, and moved on to the NFL a year later.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Alabama gymnastics dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in this week's rankings. The Crimson Tide beat Kentucky and Illinois last week, but had some uncharacteristic performances, highlighted by two falls on the balance beam against the Illini.

The Miami Dolphins traded for Alabama star Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets for a 7th-round draft pick. It's a new era for Miami, as the Dolphins signed QB Malik Willis while releasing fellow Alabama alum Tua Tagovailoa.

Mark Sears scored 24 points to lead the Wisconsin Herd to a 109-103 win over the Valley Suns, a game littered with former Nate Oats' players. His Wisconsin teammate, Kira Lewis Jr., scored 12 points while Jaden Shackleford led the Suns with 25.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener:

179 days.

Alabama Crimson Tide Monday results:

No events scheduled.

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday schedule:

Baseball vs. Troy, Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Softball vs. Samford, Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Swim at NCAA Championships, Atlanta, Ga., All Day

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 10, 1964: Former Alabama linebacker Wayne Davis was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

March 10, 2010: The Alabama football team visited the White House for the first time with Nick Saban. When the coach and President met in the Green Room, ESPN reported that he said "Every new success brings a new set of challenges," and President Barack Obama responded: "Tell me about it!"

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"One of the trademarks of this team has been its unwavering focus on what's important. I know shortly after the 2008 season, Coach hung a picture of the Florida Gators winning the national championship in the locker room -- not too subtle. It was his way of asking his players, did they want to work hard enough to beat their teammates in a drill? Or did they want to work hard enough to beat the best team in the country? It's pretty clear what choice they made." President Barack Obama

