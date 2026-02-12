How Did Freshman Myles Upchurch Beat Out Matthew Heiberger For Weekend Starting Role?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama baseball announced its weekend starters for the opening series against Washington State on Wednesday afternoon. Zane Adams and Tyler Fay were known shoo-ins for two of the roles, but many were surprised by the final starting role going to freshman Myles Upchurch over presumed favorite Matthew Heiberger.

"Myles just came in extremely polished," head coach Rob Vaughn said. "His stuff is good. It's going to be a mid-90s heater with really good up, down, breaking ball field for a slider. His best pitch might be his changeup. He can throw it at any count. That's pretty advanced."

Heiberger posted a 4.46 ERA (17 ER/34.1 IP) in 25 appearances out of the bullpen, the second-most appearances on the team, in 2025. The junior had an impressive run in Cape Cod over the summer and was penciled in as the third starter entering the fall, but was limited by injuries.

"He just missed a good chunk of the fall. Just had some freak stuff, got sick, and then cut his hand on something, so just some weird things," Vaughn said. "That development is a big piece. I give him credit on this; he worked his tail off in the offseason to get himself ready to go, but then in his first three outings (in the spring), he just wasn't quite ready. He wasn't bad, but it wasn't great. Just wasn't quite ready."

Upchurch was one of the biggest pieces of Alabama's No. 8 freshman class this summer as the No. 63 national recruit and the No. 14 right-hander in the country by Perfect Game. He has shown an impressive level of maturity for an underclassman and has gained the trust of Vaughn and pitching coach Jason Jackson.

"His poise last weekend showed me maybe the most," Vaughn said. "Last weekend, he was bad. Myles stunk on Sunday. He didn't command the zone, but he never flinched. It wasn't panic; it wasn't grip it tighter; it wasn't feel bad for himself. He was incredibly mature, and I think that was kind of the final nail in the coffin for us. And I looked up and said, let's give it to the young pup, see what he's got."

Upchurch winning the job means that Heiberger returns to the bullpen, at least for the start of the season, where he will be among Alabama's most trusted relievers. Vaughn acknowledged there is a very strong likelihood of Heiberger starting on a weekend at some point over the course of the season.

"There'll be struggle, there'll be failure, there'll be injury, there'll be something. And I think Matty will keep working his butt off and be ready to go," Vaughn said. "The best thing about him is that guy is he just wants to win."

Upchurch's debut on Sunday afternoon will be one of the most anticipated moments of the opening series for the Crimson Tide. If he can live up to the hype that surrounds him, it could significantly raise the ceiling of a rotation that has faced serious question marks entering the season.

"I think each outing he gets a little better," Adams said. "He came in with plus stuff, which is a big thing for colleges; lots of guys come in with good stuff, but it's about developing and learning how to use it against hitters who know how to hit plus stuff. But this dude is different. He can touch 97, so it's been good."