How to Watch Alabama Baseball's Season-Opening Series Against Washington State

Alabama baseball opens the 2026 season this weekend at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa against Washington State. There is a palpable excitement around Tuscaloosa over the 2026 season, as the Crimson Tide brings an extremely talented roster onto the field in year three of Rob Vaughn's tenure as head coach.

Projected top-5 MLB Draft pick Justin Lebron is expected to compete for the national awards and recognition as the superstar of a team looking to get past the regional following consecutive early NCAA Tournament exits. Opening day is Friday, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. CT.

Alabama should have a relatively easy time with a Washington State team that struggled in 2025, going 18-36. Vaughn remains cautious entering the series as the Cougars return just about their entire team from that season.

"We've got a good Washington State team coming in," Vaughn said. "I know last year's results were not what they wanted. Pretty rough year for them last year, but they've essentially got their whole team back with a lot of additions and some JUCO kids. It'll bolster that roster. So it's going to be a good test for us. I know it's a tough group of dudes."

Alabama holds a 3-1 all-time record against the Cougars. The Crimson Tide fell 9-1 to Washington State in the 1950 College World Series, the first World Series appearance in program history, before sweeping the Cougars in a 2018 series in Tuscaloosa.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's slate for the Crimson Tide:

How to Watch Alabama Against Washington State:

Who: Alabama (0-0), Washington State (0-0)

When: Friday, Feb. 13 — 4 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 14 — 2 p.m. CT

Sunday, Feb. 15 — 1 p.m. CT

Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: Streaming on SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, or The Varsity Network online.

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Friday, Feb. 13 — RHP Tyler Fay (UA) vs. RHP Luke Meyers (WSU)

Saturday, Feb. 14— LHP Zane Adams (UA) vs. LHP Nick Lewis (WSU)

Sunday, Feb. 15— RHP Myles Upchurch (UA) vs. RHP Griffin Smith (WSU)

