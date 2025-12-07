Injuries Hamper Alabama in SEC Title Game Loss, Cloud CFP Outlook

ATLANTA — Alabama walked off the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf battered in more ways than one, absorbing a 28–7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship and a wave of injuries that could complicate whatever postseason comes next.

The Crimson Tide entered Saturday’s matchup already shorthanded. Bandit LT Overton was a surprise addition to the midweek SEC availability report, ruled out with an undisclosed injury. Overton played a major role in Alabama’s late-September win over Georgia in Athens, and his absence proved large in Atlanta, where the Tide struggled to generate a consistent pass rush against the Bulldogs.

Jam Miller, who left the Iron Bowl on crutches, was ruled out of today’s game on Friday due to a lower leg injury

Josh Cuevas, after missing the Iron Bowl and being listed as questionable on the same availability report, was also eventually ruled out. The former Washington transfer has been one of Ty Simpson’s most reliable safety blankets in the passing game this season.

Alongside Overton, Miller and Cuevas, Alabama saw several key contributors either limited or removed throughout the game, leaving the Tide having to mix rotations on both sides of the ball. Guard Kam Dewberry, listed as questionable entering the weekend, played but was in and out of the lineup. Cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee dealt with pregame or in-game dings, while linebacker Kelby Collins and others rotated in and out in various spots.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer said the lack of continuity in practice and mounting injuries caught up to the Tide against a physical Georgia team.

“I think it's just having some continuity in practice,” DeBoer said. “If I went through, I don't think this is what this is about, but if I went through the guys who we are gluing together, I know that locker room has the same situation going on, but you talk about Parker Brailsford, who if you give these guys two weeks to get ready, what the health will look like for these guys, Parker Brailsford, Germ, Daniel Hill, I'm not saying what he's playing through, but two weeks, it will be a different Daniel Hill.”

DeBoer added that the Tide’s lack of execution stemmed from units not practicing together consistently.

“You execute, or you have a lack of execution in games because you probably didn't have everyone out there working together in practice,” he said. “So Dewberry will be back, 100%. Geno would be back… I can keep going on down the line.”

Players echoed their head coach’s sentiment, each painting a similar picture of a team grinding through injuries as the weeks piled up.

Safety Bray Hubbard said the toll of the SEC schedule has made staying healthy nearly impossible.

“I mean, you're playing heavyweight fights every week really in the SEC,” Hubbard said. “You can't base [anything] off records … you're going to get everybody's best shot. That's just what you have to expect. But, you know, we got to get healthy and be ready for what's ahead of us.”

Hubbard’s comments matched what several offensive players described, particularly regarding quarterback Ty Simpson, whose durability has become a talking point in recent weeks.

While Simpson didn’t appear on the injury report, teammates acknowledged he’s been fighting through his own soreness and setbacks.

“Everybody's banged up during this stretch of the season,” receiver Germie Bernard said. “He’s a fighter. I’m very proud of the way he’s been playing, and I commend him for that. If we do get our chance to keep on going, I know he’s going to show up.”

Alabama’s postseason outcome won't be known until the College Football Playoff selection committee announces the bracket on Sunday, and Alabama did not do itself any favors against the Bulldogs by taking such a dominant loss. For Kalen DeBoer, if Alabama does find its way into the 12-team bracket, he sees a different, more competitive group.

“All those guys in two weeks, considerably different football team, the one you would have seen earlier in the season,” DeBoer said.