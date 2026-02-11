How Many Alabama Players Are Invited to 2026 NFL Combine?

319 potential future faces of the league were invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, including 12 from Alabama.

These Crimson Tide standouts will participate in some variation of on-field drills in Indianapolis from February 23 through March 2 to improve their NFL Draft stock.

Ty Simpson, quarterback

Jam Miller, running back

Germie Bernard, wide receiver

Josh Cuevas, tight end

Kadyn Proctor, offensive lineman

Parker Brailsford, offensive lineman

Jaeden Roberts, offensive lineman

LT Overton, defensive lineman

Tim Keenan III, defensive lineman

Justin Jefferson, linebacker

Deontae Lawson, linebacker

Domani Jackson, defensive back

There are several draft-eligible Alabama players who were not invited to the combine: running back Dre Washington, tight end Brody Dalton, guard Kam Dewberry, guard Geno VanDeMark, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, defensive back DaShawn Jones and punter Blake Doud.

Among these NFL Draft hopefuls from Alabama are three players who declared early. Here's a look at each of them.

Ty Simpson: The redshirt junior led the SEC in completions (305) and pass attempts (473) in 15 games this season, recording a completion percentage of 64.5. The Crimson Tide co-captain threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for 93 yards and two scores on 90 carries.

Kadyn Proctor: The 2025 consensus All-American came to Tuscaloosa as a 5-star tackle in the Class of 2023 out of Des Moines, IA. The three-year starter made 39 appearances and won the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Trophy and was First Team All-SEC in 2025. He was Second Team All-SEC in 2024 and a Freshman All-American in 2023.

Parker Brailsford: The redshirt junior followed Kalen DeBoer to Alabama from Washington ahead of the 2024 season after the Huskies' offensive line won the Joe Moore Award in 2023. One of the Crimson Tide's captains, Brailsford was a consistent presence on a line that had its share of rotations. The 2025 All-SEC honoree played through pain in the latter part of the 2025-26 campaign and got to end his collegiate career by playing in the Rose Bowl.

Two of the most notable NFL Draft hopefuls for Alabama who are out of collegiate eligibility are wide receiver Germie Bernard and linebacker Deontae Lawson.

Bernard finished this season with 64 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. His catches mark ranked sixth in the SEC, his yardage was seventh and he had the fifth-most scores.

Lawson, a two-time captain, finished his redshirt senior campaign with a Crimson Tide-best 89 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two recoveries.

