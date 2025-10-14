Latrell Wrightsell’s Long Road to Recovery Nears Completion
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Just a minute into the second half of last December’s Players Era Festival Championship Game, with the score tied at 41, Alabama pushed the ball up the floor in transition.
Point guard Mark Sears glanced right and swung the ball to fifth-year guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. For “Trelly,” it was a familiar look. Alabama went 10-0 in 2023-24 when the Nebraska native scored at least 10 points, and he shot 42.4% from beyond the arc that season.
The 6-foot-3 guard rose for a three-pointer, but the shot rimmed out. In the scramble for the rebound, the ball bounced back toward Wrightsell. Diving for it, he planted awkwardly on a negative step. Within seconds, he was on the floor in visible pain.
Alabama went on to lose to Oregon 83-81, but the bigger blow came with the loss of Wrightsell to an Achilles rupture for the season.
Historically, the road back from an Achilles rupture has been brutal. According to an SB Nation report, seven of 18 NBA players who tore their Achilles between 1988 and 2011 never returned to play. Those who did averaged a 56-game absence and often lost explosiveness, efficiency and minutes. Players like DeMarcus Cousins, Wesley Matthews and even Kobe Bryant never fully regained their pre-injury form.
It’s been more than 300 days since that night, and Wrightsell now finds himself as the latest test case for one of basketball’s most feared injuries. His recovery has been steady, but the climb has been steep.
Before the injury, Wrightsell was a reliable two-way presence on Alabama’s 2023-24 Final Four team, providing shooting and poise in key moments. Entering 2024-25, he was already taking on a larger role as both a veteran leader in Nate Oats’ up-tempo system. Now, his return is about more than rejoining a guard rotation that includes Labaron Philon, Aden Holloway and Houston Mallette. It’s about proving he can still be the same sharp-shooting, high-IQ guard who helped Alabama reach its deepest tournament run in program history.
“I’m definitely looking forward to [The Players Era Festival] just because of what happened to me last year,” Wrightsell said. “But also just playing each and every game. I'm excited to play the first game, just to play a game again and get my feet out there and play.”
Head coach Nate Oats said Wrightsell is right where he needs to be in his rehab, though Alabama continues to manage his workload. The program has slowly reintroduced him to live action after nearly a year away from full-speed basketball. Wrightsell said he doesn’t have a set return date but hopes to play in one of Alabama’s upcoming scrimmages and be ready for the season opener.
“I don’t really have a real idea,” Wrightsell said. “Obviously I want to play the first game of the season. I’m also trying to get in one of these scrimmages, so we’ll see. I’d say it’s probably a 50 percent chance for Thursday night.”
Before the injury, Wrightsell was off to a strong start, averaging 11.5 points on 42.2% shooting through eight games. Now entering his sixth and final college season, and third at Alabama, he’s the lone holdover from the 2024 Final Four run, aiming to reclaim his role as one of the team’s most dependable veterans.
The time away gave Wrightsell perspective. For the first time in his Alabama career, he had to step back and watch the game from a distance. In that space, he found something unexpected: resilience.
“When I went through my injury, I just realized I was stronger than what I thought,” Wrightsell said. “Obviously with an Achilles injury, you think you’re done for good. I thought I was just not going to play basketball anymore. But being able to overcome that and push through and persevere through all the setbacks I’ve had within the injury has been really cool for me to see when I look back at the process.”
He hasn’t had to go through it alone. Wrightsell said his recovery was made easier by Mallette, who also missed time last season.
Wrightsell and Mallette each played college basketball in California, and Cal State Fullerton and Pepperdine, respectively. The two bonded over watching from the sideline and their shared background in the Sunshine State.
“We have a real good relationship because we both sat out last year,” Wrightsell said. “Obviously, with my injuries and then Houston had some as well. We also come from California — we played there together and actually played in the Drew League. So it was cool to have that bond already, and for him to come in and be so genuine and caring. He’s helped me a lot with my recovery.”
Now, as Wrightsell nears full strength, he’s preparing to step back into a familiar role with a slightly different outlook. He said his responsibilities in Oats’ system haven’t changed much, though he’s embraced more leadership and occasional point guard duties as Alabama’s most experienced player.
“It’s the same role, really,” Wrightsell said. “Probably just being more of a point guard. But if you look at Oats’ system, he always runs three to four point guards out there at a time. So I don’t think it’s changed much, just more of a leadership role.”
When it came time to decide whether to return for a sixth season, Wrightsell said it wasn’t an easy process. Other schools showed interest, but his connection to Alabama and the people around the program ultimately made his decision clear.
“It was actually a long process,” he said. “There were other schools in the mix, but Coach Oats is really cool. And then Preston Murphy as well — I’ve known him for a long time. Me and his son grew up together, so it was really cool to just stay here. His son also came to the team, which made it even better. The love Alabama shows me as a whole it’s like a family. Not just the coaching staff or the fans, but the students, the culture, the people in Birmingham — it’s a real family here.”